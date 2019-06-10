Iowa high school baseball rankings: North Linn climbs to No. 3 in 2A

New class. Same recognition.

North Linn has been in a regular in statewide baseball rankings in recent years and this season is no different, despite a jump from Class 1A to 2A.

The Lynx are third in the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings, released Monday. North Linn is 16-1 this season, sitting behind only top-ranked Wilton (8-0) and Dike-New Hartford (14-0) in the 2A poll.

North Linn, a state semifinalist last season, has loaded its schedule with as many competition dates as possible and regularly plays 2A schools. The Lynx haven’t had much trouble with the transition.

“I think the fact that our three senior leaders have been in a lot of huge games over their careers helps us perform well in pressure situations,” said North Linn Coach Travis Griffith, referring to Jake Hilmer, David Seber and Trevor Boge. “I think it speaks well for our program to move up a class and still earn respect in the rankings.”

The Lynx will be challenged this week, facing Midland — in its first season under former Monticello head coach Josh Soper — in a doubleheader Monday, and hosting 1A No. 2 Don Bosco Tuesday.

In Class 4A, Linn-Mar makes its debut in the Top 10. The Lions, who own a 9-3 record heading into Monday’s doubleheader at previously ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson, are on a nine-game winning streak.

Western Dubuque (12-1) holds tight at second behind Johnston (12-0), while Iowa City West (10-4) is sixth among the largest schools.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1) remains in the top spot in 3A. Marion (8-1) and Solon (9-3) are fifth and sixth, respectively.

Xavier hosts Western Dubuque in a battle of highly rated teams Monday at Ken Charipar Field.

Joining North Linn in 2A are perennial powers Dyersville Beckman and Cascade. The Blazers (12-3) are fifth and the Cougars come in at seventh with an 11-2 mark. Beckman plays at Cascade Friday at American Legion Field in one of the top rivalries in Eastern Iowa.

Alburnett (10-3) and HLV (11-0) both moved up one spot in 1A. The Pirates are sixth, while the Warriors are ninth.

Mason City Newman (9-2) is ranked first in 1A and is set to play Alburnett Tuesday at Plaster Athletic Complex in Cedar Rapids.

CLASS 4A

1. Johnston (12-0)

2. Western Dubuque (12-1)

3. Ankeny Centennial (9-2)

4. Waukee (9-2)

5. West Des Moines Dowling (8-3)

6. Iowa City West (10-4)

7. Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3)

8. Southeast Polk (9-4)

9. Linn-Mar (9-3)

10. Sioux City East (10-2)

Others receiving votes: Ankeny, Iowa City High, Pleasant Valley, Urbandale

CLASS 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1)

2. Davenport Assumption (10-3)

3. DeWitt Central (9-0)

4. Harlan (9-1)

5. Marion (8-1)

6. Solon (9-3-1)

7. Grinnell (10-1)

8. Ballard (9-1)

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5)

10. Centerville (7-0)

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Wahlert, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux City Heelan, Storm Lake, Washington, Waverly-Shell Rock

CLASS 2A

1. Wilton (8-0)

2. Dike-New Hartford (14-0)

3. North Linn (16-1)

4. Treynor (12-1)

5. Dyersville Beckman (12-3)

6. Van Meter (7-2)

7. Cascade (11-2)

8. New Hampton (13-2)

9. West Lyon (11-0)

10. Hinton (10-0)

Others receiving votes: Carroll Kuemper, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Mapleton MVAOCOU, Underwood, Woodward-Granger

CLASS 1A

1. Mason City Newman (9-2)

2. Don Bosco (11-0)

3. Southeast Warren (9-0)

4. Martensdale-St. Marys (10-3)

5. Calamus-Wheatland (13-1)

6. Alburnett (10-3)

7. Saint Ansgar (10-4)

8. Lansing Kee (11-2)

9. HLV (11-0)

10. Kingsley-Pierson (12-3)

Others receiving votes: Anita CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Lisbon, Midland, Remsen St. Mary’s, South Winneshiek, West Fork, Woodbury Central

