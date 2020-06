Iowa high school baseball rankings: Preseason coaches poll released

Two defending state champions begin a shortened 2020 Iowa high school baseball season ranked No. 1.

Urbandale in Class 4A and Van Meter in 2A are top-ranked teams in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll after claiming titles at Principal Park last summer.

The other No. 1 teams are Sioux City Heelan (3A) and Martensdale-St. Marys (1A), both state quarterfinalists last year. Reigning 3A champion Cedar Rapids Xavier starts the new year at No. 5, while last season’s Class 1A champion Mason City Newman is ranked No. 3.

The highest-ranked Gazette area teams in each class are Xavier (followed closely by No. 6 Marion in 3A), No. 6 Western Dubuque in 4A, second-ranked North Linn in 2A and No. 4 South Winneshiek in 1A.

Here is the complete poll, with 2019 season records in parentheses.

CLASS 4A

1. Urbandale (31-14)

2. Ankeny (21-18)

3. Southeast Polk (30-14)

4. Johnston (36-6)

5. Waukee (28-13)

6. Western Dubuque (32-10)

7. West Des Moines Dowling (31-12)

8. Iowa City West (34-8)

9. Des Moines Roosevelt (29-10)

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-20)

CLASS 3A

1. Sioux City Heelan (29-11)

2. DeWitt Central (38-4)

3. Centerville (24-7)

4. Davenport Assumption (32-5)

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (41-2)

6. Marion (33-6)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-14)

8. Dubuque Wahlert (18-22)

9. Solon (22-18)

10. Harlan (26-8)

CLASS 2A

1. Van Meter (34-3)

2. North Linn (40-6)

3. Dike-New Hartford (28-6)

4. Des Moines Christian (29-9)

5. Underwood (26-5)

6. West Branch (20-8)

7. Dyersville Beckman (26-13)

8. Woodward-Granger (23-8)

9. Treynor (27-11)

10. Mid-Prairie (18-12)

CLASS 1A

1. Martensdale-St. Marys (34-7)

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (27-8)

3. Mason City Newman (38-3)

4. South Winneshiek (29-10)

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-5)

6. Don Bosco (29-5)

7. Alburnett (34-6)

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-14)

9. Calamus-Wheatland (33-4)

10. Wapsie Valley (27-13)