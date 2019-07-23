Iowa high school baseball substate finals: Tuesday's 1A, 2A schedule, live updates

The first 16 state-qualifying banners for the 2019 Iowa high school baseball season will be handed out at diamonds around the state Tuesday night as substate finals take place in Classes 1A and 2A.

Find the schedule below, which we’ll update with final scores and area coverage as the night progresses.

Class 2A

SUBSTATE 1

West Sioux (20-5) vs. Pocahontas Area (24-4)

At Cherokee, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2

No. 7 New Hampton (27-9) vs. Oelwein (21-11)

At Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.

Read » Final-inning rally pushes Oelwein past Cascade for district title

SUBSTATE 3

Camanche (18-12) vs. West Branch (19-7)

At DeWitt Central, 7 p.m.

Follow Live: @DouglasMilesCRG

Read » West Branch puts up 14 runs in district semifinal win

SUBSTATE 4

No. 1 Wilton (24-4) vs. Central Lee (20-2)

At Washington, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5

No. 2 North Linn (37-5) vs. Pella Christian (17-14)

At Benton Community, 7 p.m.

Follow Live: @kjpilcher

Read » North Linn has injured players back as it seeks state baseball return

SUBSTATE 6

Roland-Story (19-18) vs. Des Moines Christian (27-8)

At Nevada, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 7

Ogden (20-12) vs. No. 5 Van Meter (30-3)

At Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 8

Underwood (25-4) vs. No. 9 Hinton (26-4)

At Harlan, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

SUBSTATE 1

No. 8 Kingsley-Pierson (29-4) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (25-7)

At Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2

Newell-Fonda (17-14) vs. No. 1 Mason City Newman (34-3)

At Algona, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 3

No. 7 Saint Ansgar (25-9) vs. South Winneshiek (28-9)

At Decorah, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 4

No. 4 Calamus-Wheatland (33-3) vs. Pekin (16-8)

At Solon, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5

No. 3 Alburnett (31-5) vs. HLV (25-3)

At Marion, 7 p.m.

Follow Live: @jeje66

Read » HLV attempts to claim first state baseball berth

SUBSTATE 6

No. 6 Don Bosco (27-4) vs. Central Decatur (13-17)

At Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 7

No. 2 Martensdale-St. Marys (33-6) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-13)

At Creston, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 8

No. 5 Southeast Warren (28-5) vs. No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (28-4)

At West Des Moines Dowling, 7 p.m.