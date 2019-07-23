Prep Baseball

Iowa high school baseball substate finals: Tuesday's 1A, 2A schedule, live updates

North Linn's Austin Hilmer drives a pitch for a state tournament game last July at Principal Park in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
North Linn's Austin Hilmer drives a pitch for a state tournament game last July at Principal Park in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

The first 16 state-qualifying banners for the 2019 Iowa high school baseball season will be handed out at diamonds around the state Tuesday night as substate finals take place in Classes 1A and 2A.

Find the schedule below, which we’ll update with final scores and area coverage as the night progresses.

Class 2A

SUBSTATE 1

West Sioux (20-5) vs. Pocahontas Area (24-4)

At Cherokee, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2

No. 7 New Hampton (27-9) vs. Oelwein (21-11)

At Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.

Read » Final-inning rally pushes Oelwein past Cascade for district title

SUBSTATE 3

Camanche (18-12) vs. West Branch (19-7)

At DeWitt Central, 7 p.m.

Follow Live: @DouglasMilesCRG

Read » West Branch puts up 14 runs in district semifinal win

SUBSTATE 4

No. 1 Wilton (24-4) vs. Central Lee (20-2)

At Washington, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5

No. 2 North Linn (37-5) vs. Pella Christian (17-14)

At Benton Community, 7 p.m.

Follow Live: @kjpilcher

Read » North Linn has injured players back as it seeks state baseball return

SUBSTATE 6

Roland-Story (19-18) vs. Des Moines Christian (27-8)

At Nevada, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 7

Ogden (20-12) vs. No. 5 Van Meter (30-3)

At Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 8

Underwood (25-4) vs. No. 9 Hinton (26-4)

At Harlan, 7 p.m.

 

Class 1A

SUBSTATE 1

No. 8 Kingsley-Pierson (29-4) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (25-7)

At Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2

Newell-Fonda (17-14) vs. No. 1 Mason City Newman (34-3)

At Algona, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 3

No. 7 Saint Ansgar (25-9) vs. South Winneshiek (28-9)

At Decorah, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 4

No. 4 Calamus-Wheatland (33-3) vs. Pekin (16-8)

At Solon, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5

No. 3 Alburnett (31-5) vs. HLV (25-3)

At Marion, 7 p.m.

Follow Live: @jeje66

Read » HLV attempts to claim first state baseball berth

SUBSTATE 6

No. 6 Don Bosco (27-4) vs. Central Decatur (13-17)

At Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 7

No. 2 Martensdale-St. Marys (33-6) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-13)

At Creston, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 8

No. 5 Southeast Warren (28-5) vs. No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (28-4)

At West Des Moines Dowling, 7 p.m.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City High's comeback falls short against Pleasant Valley in substate baseball semifinals

West Des Moines Valley ends young Iowa City Liberty baseball team's season

A 10-spot in the first inning lifts Marion past South Tama in Class 3A district baseball final

7-run inning propels No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier to district baseball title

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn sheriff's office IDs teen killed in mowing accident between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax

University of Northern Iowa cutting courses, faculty amid budget and enrollment woes

Hawkeye football, basketball revenue continues to slip

Former Linn-Mar school nurse sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex exploitation

More than 50 vehicles vandalized in Iowa City and Coralville

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.