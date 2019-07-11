Iowa City West baseball pulls off wild comeback victory over City High

Prep Baseball

IOWA CITY — One comeback wasn’t enough.

So, Iowa City West did it again.

Owen McAreavy belted a three-run home run in a seven-run seventh and delivered the game-winning single in the eighth, propelling the Class 4A second-ranked Trojans to an 11-10 come-from-behind victory over rival Iowa City High in a Mississippi Valley Conference prep baseball game Thursday night at home.

McAreavy lined a 1-1 pitch to left field to drive in the final run with two outs. He finished with four hits and five RBIs.

West’s bats were dormant for most of the game. The Trojans didn’t score a run off City High starter Brady Herzic until McAreavy’s double plated Jason Strunk in the sixth.

The Trojans’ offense woke up in the seventh. Ben Vander Leest led off with a solo home run, starting a string of four straight hits. After Ryan Cooper reached on an error and Casey Marvin singled, McAreavy provided another punch. He crushed a three-run shot over the left-field fence that forced extra innings.

Nick Fleckenstein added two hits for West (29-6).

The first half of the game was all City High (21-13). The Little Hawks built an 8-0 lead against Marcus Morgan and appeared to be in cruise control.

City High regrouped in the eighth. Liam McComas roped an RBI double, chasing home Gable Mitchell and Garrett Bormann in the top of the eighth for the go-ahead runs, but the Little Hawks couldn’t hang on.

City High sent 11 batters to the plate in a five-run first inning. Like the eighth, Mitchell opened with a single. Zach Kuepker and Sam Lewers added RBI singles and Ben Steve’s groundout drove in a run.

The Little Hawks took advantage of West miscues. The Trojans committed two errors, allowed a runner to reach and the final run to score on a dropped third strike.

Carter Seaton added a two-out RBI single in the second inning. Kolbe Schnoebelen scored on an errant throw and Mitchell scored on a McComas groundout for City High’s last run before extra innings.

Mitchell, Kuepker and Steve had two hits apiece to lead City High.

City High will host West in a sophomore/varsity doubleheader Friday night at Mercer Park, starting at 5 p.m.

