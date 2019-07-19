Class 4A Iowa high school baseball substates: First-round scores, updated schedule

The eight No. 1 substate seeds and 10 ranked teams all remain after the first night of Class 4A Iowa high school baseball postseason play.
All 48 4A teams played first-round games Friday night, with the highest remaining seeds advancing to Wednesday’s substate finals and the other two teams playing a semifinal game Monday.

Here’s a look at the scores and updated schedule. Rankings are via the final Coaches Association poll.
Substate 1
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
No. 9 Urbandale 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0 (5 innings)
Sioux City West 10, Sioux City East 0 (5 innings)
No. 8 Waukee 8, Sioux City North 1
NEXT GAME
Sioux City West (18-20) at No. 8 Waukee (27-12)
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
Urbandale (27-14)
Substate 2
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
No. 7 Des Moines Roosevelt 15, Des Moines Hoover 0 (4 innings)
No. 10 Mason City 3, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Ankeny 6, Fort Dodge 5
NEXT GAME
Ankeny (19-17) at No. 10 Mason City (25-14)
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
No. 7 Des Moines Roosevelt (29-9)
Substate 3
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
No. 4 Ankeny Centennial 4, Waterloo West 2
No. 3 Southeast Polk 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2
Marshalltown 3, Cedar Falls 0
NEXT GAME
Marshalltown (23-17) at No. 3 Southeast Polk (28-13)
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (28-11)
Substate 4
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
No. 5 Western Dubuque 11, Waterloo East 0 (5 innings)
Dubuque Hempstead 6, Davenport North 5
Davenport Central 6, Dubuque Senior 5
NEXT GAME
Davenport Central (14-16) at Dubuque Hempstead (23-15)
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
No. 5 Western Dubuque (31-9)
Substate 5
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
No. 2 Iowa City West 2, Muscatine 1
Davenport West 7, Clinton 6 (8 innings)
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, North Scott 2
NEXT GAME
Cedar Rapids Prairie (21-19) at Davenport West (20-16)
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
No. 2 Iowa City West (32-7)
Substate 6
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
Linn-Mar 6, Bettendorf 5
Iowa City High 14, Burlington 9
Pleasant Valley 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5
NEXT GAME
Pleasant Valley (23-11) at Iowa City High (25-15)
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
Linn-Mar (26-11)
Substate 7
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling 7, Ames 2
Iowa City Liberty 8, Cedar Rapids Washington 7 (9 innings)
West Des Moines Valley 10, Ottumwa 2
NEXT GAME
West Des Moines Valley (16-18) vs. Iowa City Liberty (23-17), at Mount Mercy University
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (29-11)
Substate 8
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
No. 1 Johnston 19, Des Moines North 0 (4 innings)
Lewis Central 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2
Indianola 3, Des Moines East 0
NEXT GAME
Indianola (23-14) at Lewis Central (22-13)
ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL
No. 1 Johnston (33-5)