Class 4A Iowa high school baseball substates: First-round scores, updated schedule

The eight No. 1 substate seeds and 10 ranked teams all remain after the first night of Class 4A Iowa high school baseball postseason play.

All 48 4A teams played first-round games Friday night, with the highest remaining seeds advancing to Wednesday’s substate finals and the other two teams playing a semifinal game Monday.

Here’s a look at the scores and updated schedule. Rankings are via the final Coaches Association poll.

Substate 1

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

No. 9 Urbandale 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0 (5 innings)

Sioux City West 10, Sioux City East 0 (5 innings)

No. 8 Waukee 8, Sioux City North 1

NEXT GAME

Sioux City West (18-20) at No. 8 Waukee (27-12)

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

Urbandale (27-14)

Substate 2

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

No. 7 Des Moines Roosevelt 15, Des Moines Hoover 0 (4 innings)

No. 10 Mason City 3, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Ankeny 6, Fort Dodge 5

NEXT GAME

Ankeny (19-17) at No. 10 Mason City (25-14)

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

No. 7 Des Moines Roosevelt (29-9)

Substate 3

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial 4, Waterloo West 2

No. 3 Southeast Polk 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2

Marshalltown 3, Cedar Falls 0

NEXT GAME

Marshalltown (23-17) at No. 3 Southeast Polk (28-13)

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (28-11)

Substate 4

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

No. 5 Western Dubuque 11, Waterloo East 0 (5 innings)

Dubuque Hempstead 6, Davenport North 5

Davenport Central 6, Dubuque Senior 5

NEXT GAME

Davenport Central (14-16) at Dubuque Hempstead (23-15)

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

No. 5 Western Dubuque (31-9)

Substate 5

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

No. 2 Iowa City West 2, Muscatine 1

Davenport West 7, Clinton 6 (8 innings)

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, North Scott 2

NEXT GAME

Cedar Rapids Prairie (21-19) at Davenport West (20-16)

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

No. 2 Iowa City West (32-7)

Substate 6

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

Linn-Mar 6, Bettendorf 5

Iowa City High 14, Burlington 9

Pleasant Valley 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5

NEXT GAME

Pleasant Valley (23-11) at Iowa City High (25-15)

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

Linn-Mar (26-11)

Substate 7

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling 7, Ames 2

Iowa City Liberty 8, Cedar Rapids Washington 7 (9 innings)

West Des Moines Valley 10, Ottumwa 2

NEXT GAME

West Des Moines Valley (16-18) vs. Iowa City Liberty (23-17), at Mount Mercy University

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (29-11)

Substate 8

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

No. 1 Johnston 19, Des Moines North 0 (4 innings)

Lewis Central 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2

Indianola 3, Des Moines East 0

NEXT GAME

Indianola (23-14) at Lewis Central (22-13)

ADVANCES TO SUBSTATE FINAL

No. 1 Johnston (33-5)