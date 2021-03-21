Iowa vs. Oregon NCAA men's basketball tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 2-seed Iowa (22-8) vs. No. 7-seed Oregon (20-6) in an NCAA men’s basketball tournament West Region second-round game
When/where: Monday, 11:10 a.m. (CT), Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: CBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce)
Livestream: NCAA.com or March Madness Live app
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and KXIC-AM (800). (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)
Series: Iowa leads, 6-1
Last meeting: Iowa won 77-69 in New York in 2018
Line: Iowa by 5
Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 86-74 win over Grand Canyon in the NCAA first round Saturday. The Hawkeyes shot 53.3 percent from the field.
• Luka Garza had 24 points in that game, his nation-leading 21st game with at least 20 points.
• Jordan Bohannon made three 3-pointers against GCU, putting him at 364 in his career, 10 behind Big Ten all-time leader Jon Diebler.
• The Hawkeyes have reached the second round for their fourth-straight NCAA tourney. They have lost their last four NCAA second-round games and 10 of their last 11.
• Iowa is 12-5 this season against other teams that made the NCAA tourney.
• The only time Iowa and Oregon have met in the postseason was when the Ducks won 108-97 in an NIT second-round game in Eugene in 2012. Devyn Marble made 7 of 8 tries from 3-point distance and scored 31 points. He made a total of 15 3-pointers over Iowa’s first 34 games that season.
• Entering this year’s tournament, No. 2-seeds were 69-29 vs. No. 7-seeds in this tournament and 89-43 in second-round games.
Ducks data: Oregon advanced to the Round of 32 because its scheduled first-round opponent, VCU, had multiple COVID-19 cases within its program.
• This is the Ducks’ seventh NCAA appearance in the last eight years. They won the Pacific-12 Conference’s regular-season championship this season, for the fourth time since 2016.
• Oregon has won 20 games in each of the last 11 seasons, joining Belmont, Gonzaga and Kansas as the only teams in the nation to do so.
• Dana Altman is one of five coaches in Division I who have at least 24 straight winning seasons. The Ducks have been to four Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and one Final Four under him.
• Oregon is 4-5 against teams that have made the NCAA tournament this season.
• Oregon’s Chris Duarte and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp are two of the five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Duarte is Associated Press’ Pac-12 Player of the Year.
• Like Duarte, senior center Eugene Omoruyi averages 16.7 points per game. He is a transfer from Rutgers. Duarte is 23 years old, and starting guard L.J. Figueroa will turn 23 next week.
• The Ducks led the Pac-12 in steals, field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage and 3-pointers per game.
• Oregon won the first NCAA basketball championship, in 1939.