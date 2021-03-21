Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa vs. Oregon NCAA men's basketball tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

Winner goes to the Sweet 16

Oregon Coach Dana Altman reacts to a call during his men's basketball team's 108-97 NIT win over Iowa on March 18. 2012
Oregon Coach Dana Altman reacts to a call during his men’s basketball team’s 108-97 NIT win over Iowa on March 18. 2012 in Eugene, Ore. Altman will lead the Ducks against the Hawkeyes Monday in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. (The Gazette)

What: No. 2-seed Iowa (22-8) vs. No. 7-seed Oregon (20-6) in an NCAA men’s basketball tournament West Region second-round game

When/where: Monday, 11:10 a.m. (CT), Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce)

Livestream: NCAA.com or March Madness Live app

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and KXIC-AM (800). (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Series: Iowa leads, 6-1

Last meeting: Iowa won 77-69 in New York in 2018

Line: Iowa by 5

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 86-74 win over Grand Canyon in the NCAA first round Saturday. The Hawkeyes shot 53.3 percent from the field.

• Luka Garza had 24 points in that game, his nation-leading 21st game with at least 20 points.

• Jordan Bohannon made three 3-pointers against GCU, putting him at 364 in his career, 10 behind Big Ten all-time leader Jon Diebler.

• The Hawkeyes have reached the second round for their fourth-straight NCAA tourney. They have lost their last four NCAA second-round games and 10 of their last 11.

• Iowa is 12-5 this season against other teams that made the NCAA tourney.

• The only time Iowa and Oregon have met in the postseason was when the Ducks won 108-97 in an NIT second-round game in Eugene in 2012. Devyn Marble made 7 of 8 tries from 3-point distance and scored 31 points. He made a total of 15 3-pointers over Iowa’s first 34 games that season.

• Entering this year’s tournament, No. 2-seeds were 69-29 vs. No. 7-seeds in this tournament and 89-43 in second-round games.

Ducks data: Oregon advanced to the Round of 32 because its scheduled first-round opponent, VCU, had multiple COVID-19 cases within its program.

• This is the Ducks’ seventh NCAA appearance in the last eight years. They won the Pacific-12 Conference’s regular-season championship this season, for the fourth time since 2016.

• Oregon has won 20 games in each of the last 11 seasons, joining Belmont, Gonzaga and Kansas as the only teams in the nation to do so.

• Dana Altman is one of five coaches in Division I who have at least 24 straight winning seasons. The Ducks have been to four Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and one Final Four under him.

• Oregon is 4-5 against teams that have made the NCAA tournament this season.

• Oregon’s Chris Duarte and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp are two of the five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Duarte is Associated Press’ Pac-12 Player of the Year.

• Like Duarte, senior center Eugene Omoruyi averages 16.7 points per game. He is a transfer from Rutgers. Duarte is 23 years old, and starting guard L.J. Figueroa will turn 23 next week.

• The Ducks led the Pac-12 in steals, field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage and 3-pointers per game.

• Oregon won the first NCAA basketball championship, in 1939.

 

