Iowa men's basketball back in AP Top 25 at 19th

It’s not something everyone saw coming. Or anyone.

Before the season, an unofficial poll of 28 Big Ten basketball writers picked Iowa to finish eighth in the Big Ten and Rutgers 12th. Monday, both entered Associated Press’ Top 25. Coincidentally, they will face each other at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Neither were among the 57 teams that got votes in AP’s preseason poll.

The Hawkeyes (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) returned to the rankings after a two-week absence, leaping to No. 19 following victories last week at Northwestern and at home against then-No. 19 Michigan. They were ranked for two weeks earlier, topping out at 23rd.

Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) meanwhile, is ranked for the first time since 1979 at No. 24. This is the 286th week Iowa has been ranked since Rutgers’ last previous appearance.

Northern Iowa (16-2) got the 29th-most votes this week.

AP men's basketball Top 25: Jan. 20, 2020

1. Baylor (15-1)

2. Gonzaga (20-1)

3. Kansas (14-3)

4. San Diego State (19-0)

5. Florida State (16-2)

6. Louisville (15-3)

7. Dayton (16-2)

8. Duke (15-3)

9. Villanova (14-3)

10. Seton Hall (14-4)

11. Michigan State (14-4)

12. Oregon (15-4)

13. Butler (15-3)

14. West Virginia (14-3)

15. Kentucky (13-4)

16. Auburn (15-2)

17. Maryland (14-4)

18. Texas Tech (12-5)

19. Iowa (13-5)

20. Memphis (14-3)

21. Illinois (13-5)

22. Arizona (13-5)

23. Colorado (14-4)

24. Rutgers (14-4)

25. Houston (14-4)