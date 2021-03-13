Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball Big Ten tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 5 Iowa (21-7) vs. No. 3 Illinois (21-6) in a Big Ten men’s basketball tournament semifinal

When/where: Approximately 2:30 p.m. (CT), Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

Livestream: CBSsports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600) and KXIC-AM (800). (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM/Sirius 84

Series: Illinois leads, 87-76

Hawkeyes data: Iowa advanced to its first Big Ten semifinal since 2006 with a 62-57 win over Wisconsin Friday night.

Iowa has won its last four games and eight of its last nine.

The Hawkeyes played Illinois once in the regular season, an 80-75 Iowa loss at Champaign. Joe Wieskamp made 5 of 7 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes. He and Luka Garza had 19 points apiece.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This is Iowa’s fourth game against a top-five oppponent. It lost to No. 1 Gonzaga, 99-88; lost to then-No. 3 Michigan, 79-57; and defeated then-No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57. It’s the Hawkeyes' 12th game against a ranked team.

Iowa is 3-1 against Illinois in Big Ten tournaments. This is the fourth time they’ve met in this tourney since 2016. The last one was when the Hawkeyes beat the Illini in 2019, 83-62. Nicholas Baer led Iowa with 17 points.

Garza matched his season-high in blocked shots Friday with four of Iowa’s season-high 10, the most a Hawkeyes team have had in their 38 Big Ten tourney games. He also passed four players to climb to eighth on the Big Ten’s all-time scoring list with 2,225 points.

Illini data: Illinois got to the semifinals with its 90-68 victory over Rutgers Friday night.

The Illini have won their last five games, and 12 of the last 13. They were 14-6 in the Big Ten, second-place to Michigan’s 13-4. “I know this, nobody’s won more games than us — and we’ve played them all,” Illinois Coach Brad Underwood said.

Illinois had two first-team All-Big Ten players in the media and coaches voting, guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn. It was the first time in 15 years that two Illini were first-team. Guard Trent Frazier was on the All-Defensive Team and guard Andre Curbelo was on the All-Freshman team and was the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. Dosunmu was the runner-up to Garza for Big Ten Player of the Year.

Lucas Oil Stadium is the sixth different venue in which the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini have met since 2016. That also covers Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, their home arenas, Chicago’s United Center and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The winner ... will play the winner of Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game Sunday at 2:30 p.m.