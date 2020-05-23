Hawkeye football to resume practice June 8

Hawkeye football players who want to start participating in voluntary workouts can do so beginning June 8 — a week after the University of Iowa will begin returning select coaches and athletics staff to work, according to a new UI “pilot program for returning to campus.”

Announcement of the plan Friday came a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for colleges and universities planning to reopen. And it came three weeks after UI President Bruce Harreld broke the news of his intention to “get back to practice” on June 1.

In addition to Hawkeye footballers, UI men’s and women’s basketball players can start voluntary workouts June 15, according to the pilot program — which also will phase in College of Medicine research in hopes of testing health and safety protocols that could be scaled for the fall semester.

All three of Iowa’s public universities are phasing in returns to campus this summer, in hopes of bringing students, faculty and staff back for the fall semester. They canceled in-person instruction mid-March due to the novel coronavirus and subsequently canceled on-campus activities — including all athletic events and graduation ceremonies.

The UI Carver College of Medicine is ushering in the first phase of that campus’ return, with modified daily research operations starting Tuesday. UI officials will unveil subsequent phases of a more robust return in the coming days, along with guidelines — such as those crafted for the research ramp-up and student-athlete return.

For example, UI student athletes must participate in a formal clearance process to return to voluntary practice that follows NCAA, Big Ten and campus best practices — with supervision from UI Health Care. The athletics guidance that’s being finalized will, like the College of Medicine guidance, include an array of measures mitigating the threat of COVID-19, including:

• Use of protective equipment, such as face shields and masks, and good hand hygiene and sanitation

• Space configuration that supports social distancing

• Occupancy limits in building, rooms and other spaces

• Various operations revisions affecting transportation, purchasing and custodial practices.

UI guidance for resuming some College of Medicine research activities — between 30 percent and 50 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels in the first phase — involves cleaning stations at entrances and exits with shields and hand sanitizer; laboratory staffing limitations; and strict mandates around cleaning, equipment sharing, and staying home when sick.

Under the new guidance, research involving human subjects can resume — although it must preserve the subject’s safety.

“The pilot program will give the university an opportunity to operationalize recommended health and safety measures in specific settings and learn how to best implement these practices on a larger scale,” according to a UI communication that went out about the plan Friday afternoon.

