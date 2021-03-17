Iowa-Grand Canyon NCAA tournament glance: Time/TV/livestream/team data

What: No. 2-seed Iowa (21-8) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (17-6) in an NCAA men’s basketball tournament first-round game

When/where: Saturday, 5:25 p.m. (CT), Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

TV: TBS (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

Livestream: NCAA.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and KXIC-

AM (800). (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 203/Sirius 136

Series: First meeting

Line: Iowa by 15

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is 30-28 in NCAA tournament games. It is 0-3 in NCAA tourney games in Indianapolis, having lost a national semifinal and third-place game in 1980, and a first-round game to Cincinnati in 2005. … This is the Hawkeyes’ first game against Grand Canyon. Iowa is 11-0 against current members of the Western Athletic Conference. … The Hawkeyes are 4-2 in the Eastern time zone. Entering the tournament, Hawkeye center Luka Garza led the nation in field goals (258) and points (687) and was tied for seventh in made free throws (134). Connor McCaffery is second in assist-to-turnover ratio, and Jordan Bohannon is 11th. Iowa leads the nation in that category and in assists per game (19.1). It also was fourth in fewest turnovers per game (9.5) and sixth in points per game (83.8). .. Fran McCaffery has coached four different schools to Division I NCAA tournaments, one shy of the record co-owned by Lon Kruger, Tubby Smith and Rick Pitino. His Iowa teams are 3-0 in first-round games.

Antelopes data: This is the first NCAA Division I tournament in the three years Grand Canyon has had the chance to be eligible for it. GCU won NAIA national-championships in 1975 and 1978 and reached the NCAA Division II tournament 10 times. … Bryce Drew is in his first season as the Antelopes’ coach. He guided Valparaiso to two NCAA tourneys in his five seasons as its head coach, and got Vanderbilt into one NCAA in his three seasons there. ... The Lopes are second in the nation in field goal defense at .376, trailing only Houston. They are fifth in rebound margin at +9.7. … Guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 5.3 assists and had 19 points in the Lopes’ Western Athletic Conference title-game win over New Mexico State. Asbjorn Mitdgaard and Alessandro Lever are first-team All-WAC players. Mitdgaard is a 7-foot, 270-pound senior from Denmark who leads the nation in field goal percentage at .706. Lever is a 6-10 forward from Italy. GCU also has players from Australia, Canada and Ukraine. … Starting guard Mikey Dixon is on his third college team, after being at Quinnipiac and St. John’s. Mitdgaard transferred from Wichita State. … Entering the NCAA tourney, GCU was 108th in the KenPom.com ratings. … Grand Canyon is a private, for-profit Christian university. Grand Canyon University is located over 225 miles from the Grand Canyon.

Iowa’s next game: If the Hawkeyes win, they’ll play the victor of Saturday night’s VCU-Oregon game Monday in Indianapolis at a time and site to be determined.