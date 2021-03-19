Iowa vs. Grand Canyon is toughest ticket in NCAA tournament Saturday

If you want to see Iowa take on Grand Canyon in person Saturday as the Hawkeyes begin NCAA men’s basketball tournament play, here’s a suggestion:

Have money.

On StubHub.com as of 10 a.m. (CT) Friday, the cheapest seats for that game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum were $424. Which made it the most expensive of any of the 16 first-round games on Saturday.

Plus, only 20 tickets for that game were available at that site, with the highest price at $559. For Grand Canyon.

Only 1,200 fans will be allowed to attend the game at the 6,800-seat arena. The lowest-priced tickets for the other two games there Saturday were $94 for Eastern Washington-Kansas and $85 for VCU-Oregon.

The three games Saturday at Indianapolis’ Hinkle Fieldhouse are pricey on StubHub. The minimum for Georgetown-Colorado was $245. For UCLA-BYU, it was $210. And for Iona-Alabama, it was $185. The capacity for those games is 1,250 fans.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse will have between 2,500 and 3,800 fans per game. The low-end price for Saturday’s Drake-USC game there was $81. But for North Carolina Greensboro-Florida State, it was just $29, and $35 for Gonzaga-Norfolk State, with lots of seats available.

Purdue’s Mackey Arena hosts two games Saturday, and ticket demand is great. The “cheap seats” on StubHub for Texas Southern-Michigan was $310, and they were $245 for Maryland-Connecticut. Capacity there is 1,350.

The true cheap seats are at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis’ downtown football stadium. It has two courts in use for NCAA games. One will seat 6,900, the other 8,400. Many of those seats will be far, far from courtside.

The cheapest seats for Missouri-Oklahoma were $29. For UCSB-Creighton, $18 topping out at $31. And you can get a ticket for Texas-Abilene Christian for $12, and a lot of seats are available. Bring binoculars.