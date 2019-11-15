ARTICLE

How America is picking Gophers-Hawkeyes

Some like Minnesota. Some like Iowa. Go figure.

Floyd of Rosedale Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex in Iowa City. (Brian Ray/ SourceMedia Group News)
On one side, we have a 9-0 team that scored 31 points at home against Penn State in a victory that is eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings.

On the other, we have a 6-3 team that scored 12 points at home against Penn State in a defeat that is 20th in the CFP rankings.

Naturally, the second team is a 3-point favorite over the first team.

So it is in the Minnesota-Iowa game. But what do America’s media mopes think? Click on the links to get their explanations.

Tom Fornelli, CBSsports.com: Minnesota, 27-20

Zac Al-Khatteb, The Sporting News: Minnesota, 27-23

SI.com: Five of the seven panelists pick Iowa to win

James Kratch, NJ.com: Minnesota to cover the 3 points

Joseph Goodman, Al.com: Minnesota, 30-27

Yahoo Sports: Sam Cooper takes Minnesota +3, Nick Bromberg says Iowa -3

USA TODAY: Four of the six panelists pick Iowa to win

Josh Slagter, MLive.com: Minnesota, 27-23

Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Minnesota, 20-17

J. Brady McCullough, Los Angeles Times: Minnesota, 28-20

Detroit News: Three of the five panelists take Iowa and give the 3 points:

Dallas Morning News: Six of the nine panelists pick Iowa to win the game.

The Oregonian: Two of three panelists pick Iowa to win

The Daily Gopher: Ten out of ten panelists pick the Gophers, and one says Iowa will get score minus-22 points.

Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 27-24

