Top-ranked Iowa wrestling team pauses activities

Positive COVID-19 tests sideline the Hawkeyes

Iowa's Max Murin slaps hands with Coach Tom Brands after his win over Nebraska's Brock Hardy on Jan. 15. Iowa is pausing
Iowa’s Max Murin slaps hands with Coach Tom Brands after his win over Nebraska’s Brock Hardy on Jan. 15. Iowa is pausing all team activities, including a dual at Penn State on Friday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — Opponents haven’t had much success stopping the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team this season.

COVID-19 is a different kind of foe.

“At the direction of the University of Iowa medical team, the Iowa athletics department announced Monday that the Iowa wrestling program is pausing all team related in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the program,” the university announced.

The medical team will decide when the Hawkeyes can wrestle again.

“We are appreciative of the Iowa medical staff and respect the decision to pause activities,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said in the release. Brands missed Sunday’s dual wins over Purdue and Ohio State in West Lafayette, Ind., because of a positive test and is working from home until Feb. 13.

“We will continue to follow Big Ten protocols and look forward to a return to training and competition,” he said.

Iowa was scheduled to wrestle at Penn State on Friday, but the dual has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”

The Big Ten, Iowa and Penn State are working on a new date.

The Gazette

