Save Iowa Sports raises $1.65 million

IOWA CITY — A group of 500-plus University of Iowa athletes and alumni are reporting raising in a single day “hard pledges amounting to $1.65 million” toward saving the campus’ four recently-axed sports — swimming and diving, men’s tennis, and men’s gymnastics.

“That is just the beginning,” the Save Hawkeye Sports group said in an open letter Monday to UI President Bruce Harreld. “We want to make sure that these sports are restored in the short term as we work on longer term solutions for how to continue in perpetuity.

“This is what Hawkeyes do, we come together.”

Efforts to save the cut programs have been mounting since UI athletics director Gary Barta on Aug. 21 announced their discontinuation at the end of the this academic year due to a projected $75 million budget shortfall from COVID-19 fallout.

Factors considered in deciding what to cut included NCAA sponsorship, impact on gender equity and Title IX compliance, potential savings, UI history and engagement levels.

But in Monday’s open letter — copied to Gov. Kim Reynolds and members of Iowa’s Board of Regents — organizers of the resuscitation effort slammed the decision-making process as “highly flawed” and noted they twice requested and were denied a meeting with regents on the topic.

“But Big Ten champions, All-Americans, and Olympic medalists take any obstacle as a challenge,” according to the letter. “And we have risen to that challenge.”

After launching a pledge campaign Monday to raise money for the sports and explore models for sustainability, the group amassed a quick $1.65 million in pledges and is working with attorneys and financial advisers about “how we could legally structure an organization that could fund these sports.”

“We have heard your message about financial hardship as well as various figures thrown around in the news conferences about financial need for the athletic department as a reason to end these four Olympic sports,” according to the letter. “We want to engage in that conversation, but short of that we want to begin by removing the burden on the athletic department in order to reinstate the four sports.”

The group criticized the UI administration’s extreme actions, noting, “No other university with comparable heritage of intercollegiate athletics has taken such drastic measures to terminate entire programs.

“And more than 70 years of alumni will not stand idly by to let it happen.”

The group again requested a meeting, demanding an answer by Wednesday — when the Board of Regents are scheduled to convene virtually for their regular September meeting.

“It is our hope that with this letter, you might be a leader who recognizes, as we do, that you, too, can step forward in this difficult time and be a part of solving the problems, rather than defending something that doesn’t work,” according to the athlete and alumni group.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

