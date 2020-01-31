No. 1 Iowa edges No. 2 Penn State in dual that matched the hype

IOWA CITY — Friday’s Penn State-Iowa dual delivered everything it promised.

Exciting matches, surprises, dominating performances and the outcome unclear until the final bout finished.

In the end, Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi provided the resounding exclamation point to the top-ranked Hawkeyes’ 19-17 victory over No. 2 Penn State in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual in front of a sellout crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Cassioppi used takedowns in the first and third and 3:08 of riding time over Seth Nevills, lifting Iowa over its recent nemesis.

Not only did the dual feature No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the team rankings, but also two of those individual matchups. Iowa and Penn State split those.

Top-ranked Vicenzo Joseph posted a key victory over the Nittany Lions, topping No. 2 Alex Marinelli for the first time in three college matches. After a scoreless first and Marinelli escape to open the scoring, Joseph hit a huge throw for six points. He added an escape in the third for a 7-5 decision at 165 pounds.

Iowa’s Michael Kemerer returned the spark into the home faithful. In an exciting, back-and-forth affair, the second-ranked Hawkeye defeated No. 1 Mark Hall, 11-6, at 174.

The matched started with fireworks from a big headlock from Hall. Somehow Kemerer was able to slowly roll through and was able to grab a single leg that he finished for a takedown. The duo continually exchanged scores until Kemerer’s reversal at the end of the first gave him a 5-4 lead.

Kemerer tallied a takedown in each of the final two periods and 1:22 of riding time for the decision, pulling Iowa within 14-13 with three matches left.

Penn State’s Aaron Brooks (184) and Iowa’s Jacob Warner (197) won to set the stage at heavyweight.

Brooks scored two takedowns and a reversal for a 7-3 decision over fellow freshman Abe Assad.

Warner’s first-period takedown was enough to drop Shakur Rasheed, 4-2.

Penn State only won two of the first three matches, but owned an 11-10 lead at the midway point.

Spencer Lee (125) gave Iowa the start it hoped for, energizing the crowd by putting Brandon Meredith on his back in the opening moment and rolling to a 16-1 technical fall.

Lee added a takedown and hit his patented tilt for two sets of four nearfall in the first. He ended it with a takedown just 17 seconds into the second period. The two-time NCAA champion improved to 11-0 overall, recording bonus points in each bout. The technical fall was his eighth this season.

The tide shifted to the Nittany Lions during the 133-pound match between Penn State’s No. 4 Roman Bravo-Young and No. 2 Austin DeSanto. During the first neutral scramble, DeSanto was injured. He attempted to continue, but injury defaulted before the first period expired.

Bravo-Young scored two takedowns and had a 5-1 advantage at the time of the stoppage. Iowa was also deducted a team point during the first injury time, making it 6-4 in favor of Penn State after two.

Second-ranked Nick Lee continued the momentum for Penn State. He followed with a dominant 20-5 technical fall over Carter Happel at 141.

Iowa responded with consecutive 6-1 decisions from No. 3 Pat Lugo at 149 and fourth-ranked Kaleb Young at 157.

Lugo scored a takedown, two penalty points for stalling and riding time to down Jarod Verkleeren. Young posted a first-period takedown, reversal in the second and more than two minutes of riding time to beat Bo Pipher.

