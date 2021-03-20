Iowa Hawkeyes

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021: TV, live stream, finals matchups, Saturday's schedule

Wrestlers prepare to grapple in their second round matches at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021,
Wrestlers prepare to grapple in their second round matches at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A year after the NCAA Wrestling Championships were canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 college wrestling season “gets to the end” Saturday night.

Top-ranked Iowa enters the day at Enterprise Center in St. Louis in the lead with 109 points as it looks to claim its 24th national title and first since 2010. The Hawkeyes have three finalists on the mat Saturday night (Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer), while David Carr represents Iowa State in the finals.

Find finals matchups, TV and live stream information, team scores and live updates here throughout the day.

NCAA wrestling coverage

» Day 2 recap: Iowa maintains team lead with 3 finalists

» NCAA wrestling notes: UNI redshirt freshman Parker Keckeisen becomes All-American

 

Saturday’s NCAA wrestling schedule

10 a.m. (CT) — Consolation semifinals; 3rd, 5th and 7th place matches

6 p.m. (CT) — Championship finals

How to watch NCAA wrestling

TV

10 a.m. (CT) — Medal rounds, ESPN2

6 p.m. (CT) — Championship finals, ESPN

Live stream (Broadcast coverage)

WatchESPN or the ESPN app

10 a.m. (CT) — Medal rounds

6 p.m. (CT) — Championship finals

Live stream (All mats)

ESPN3 or the ESPN app

 

NCAA wrestling team scores

After Day 2

1. Iowa 109

2. Penn State 94.5

3. Oklahoma State 86.5

4. Arizona State 67

5. Michigan 58.5

T-6. Missouri 56.5

T-6. North Carolina State 56.5

8. Minnesota 55.5

9. Ohio State 45.5

10. Pittsburgh 40.5

 

NCAA wrestling finals matchups

Note: Saturday’s finals start at 133 pounds and conclude with the 125-pound bout

» Live updated brackets

133: No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) (13-0) vs. No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) (13-0)

141: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) (12-0) vs. No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) (12-1)

149: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) (16-0) vs. No. 2 Austin O’Connor (North Carolina) (12-0)

157: No. 4 Jesse Dellavecchia (Rider) (11-0) vs. No. 3 David Carr (Iowa State) (19-0)

165: No. 8 Shane Griffith (Stanford) (10-1) vs. No. 3 Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh) (13-1)

174: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) (11-0) vs. No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) (12-2)

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) (13-0) vs. No. 2 Trent Hidlay (North Carolina State) (10-1)

197: No. 4 AJ Ferrari (Oklahoma State) (19-1) vs. No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) (13-1)

Hwt.: No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) (16-0) vs. No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan) (12-1)

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) (11-0) vs. No. 3 Brandon Courtney (Arizona State)

 

NCAA wrestling consolation matchups (Iowa, ISU, UNI)

Consolation semifinals

133: No. 9 Michael McGee (Arizona State) vs. No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

184: No. 7 Brit Wilson (Northern Illinois) (17-2) vs. No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) (18-1)

197: No. 26 Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) (12-8) vs. No. 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) (12-3)

Hwt.: No. 6 Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State) (18-2) vs. No. 4 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) (16-1)

Hwt.: No. 14 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) (10-5) vs. No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) (11-3)

7th place

157: No. 33 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State) (11-8) vs. No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) (9-3)

 

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

