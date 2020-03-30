CORONAVIRUS

NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

Dragon Seats heated benches are seen in the Iowa dugout during their game against Grand View at Duane Banks Field in Iow
Dragon Seats heated benches are seen in the Iowa dugout during their game against Grand View at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
06:45PM | Mon, March 30, 2020

By Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and outdoor track and field a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.

Winter sports were not included in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.

How much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete will be determined by the athlete’s school. The amount could range from nothing to as much the athlete received the year before.

Roster limits will be adjusted to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshmen.

