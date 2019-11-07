Iowa Hawkeyes

Jaydin Eierman, 3-time All-American, transferring to Iowa wrestling

Former Missouri Tiger was third in NCAA last season at 141 pounds

Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis, bottom, and Missouri’s Jaydin Eierman compete during the 141-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Cleveland. Diakomihalis won the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

IOWA CITY — Jaydin Eierman, a three-time All-American with the Missouri Tigers, who entered the transfer portal one day earlier, has decided to continue his wrestling career with at Iowa.

Eierman made his choice known Thursday afternoon on Instagram.

“I’m committing to the University of Iowa because of its tradition and love for the sport. I wanted a place that could take my career further after college and I feel that this is the best opportunity for me. I believe that the coaching staff at Iowa can take me to the next level. I’m on the same mission, same me, same color, a better feel. Get ready Hawkeye nation!!”

Eierman is taking an Olympic redshirt this season. He is 89-14 during three seasons at Missouri. Wrestling at 141 pounds, he finished fifth at the NCAA Championships in 2017, he was fourth in 2018 and third last season.

