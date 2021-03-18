Iowa Hawkeyes

Is Spencer Lee, this Iowa wrestling team the best ever?

Ogden column: Let's take a look at Hawkeyes' rich history

Iowa's Spencer Lee moves back to the center of the mat to face Illinois' Justin Cardani during their 125-pound bout on J
Iowa’s Spencer Lee moves back to the center of the mat to face Illinois’ Justin Cardani during their 125-pound bout on Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Is Lee the best wrestler in Iowa history? (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Is this the best wrestling team the University of Iowa has taken to the NCAA Championships? Is Spencer Lee the best to ever put on a black-and-gold singlet?

These have been among the most asked and most pondered questions since last year’s championships were canceled and Iowa was denied an opportunity to capture its first national title since 2010.

The answers, however, are not a simple yes or no. It’s always fun to speculate, but until a team — or individual — gets the job done, it’s an incomplete test and quest.

Is this the best team Iowa has ever assembled? It sure looks like it could be, given the fact it is 18-0 in duals the last two years and the winner of two straight Big Ten championships, the latest with 159.5 points — the most since the 1985 team scored 185.

That ’85 team was pretty special, too. by the way. It was the second unbeaten dual team in Dan Gable’s tenure, going 18-0. It had eight Big Ten champs — bettered only by the nine the 1983 team had and four more than this year’s Hawks — and ended up with nine All-Americans, led by NCAA champions Barry Davis and Marty Kistler. Matt Egeland, Jim Heffernan and Duane Goldman were finalists.

And let’s not forget Gable’s last team at Iowa. The 1996-97 Hawkeyes scored a whopping 170 points in the NCAA championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, That team had five national champions — Jessie “The Strongest Man in the World” Whitmer, Mark Ironside, Lincoln McIlravy, Joe Williams and Lee Fullhart — but amazingly had only two Big Ten titlists (Ironside and McIlravy) and lost to Oklahoma State in a dual.

If this year’s team wants to be the greatest ever, does it need to top that NCAA-record 170 points and crown six champions?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the problem with comparisons. Wrestling is a different game today than it was in the 1980s and ’90s. The Big Ten is better than it’s ever been and, with fewer programs across the country, every team has better wrestlers than in the past.

This year’s team certainly is among the best, most exciting squads in Hawkeye history and could be a contender for “best ever” after this weekend.

But let’s wait and see what happens.

There’s no doubt Lee is a dominating wrestler, already winning two NCAA and two Big Ten titles. But Iowa has 17 two-time NCAA champions. It also has six three-time national titlists — Ed Banach, Davis, Jim Zalesky, Tom Brands, McIlravy and Williams.

It has zero four-time champions, something within Lee’s grasp.

Someone on the “Iowa Wrestling Fan Club” page on Facebook asked the Lee question on March 13. It received 146 comments as of Wednesday morning, Most took the “wait-and-see” approach, but some brought up some interesting points, including:

“At the moment he is not. He very well could be someday. Ed banach, Lincoln, joe Williams, Barry Davis, and Tom Brands may be better.”

“... you forgot the guy who might be better than all those. Randy Lewis.”

“LEE ALL THE WAY !!! Nobody can even go a whole match with him. He is like none other !!!”

“... And there are a ton of people to choose from. Banachs’s, Brands, Barry Davis, Zalesky, Both Williams brother, Lincoln, Ironside, that is just off the top of my head and I am not awake. I will say as of now, I have never seen any wrestler, Iowa or not do the thing Lee does, especially on top. And like the way he pinned Tomasello, I mean who does that, who could even do that. He is amazing. But his career isn’t over.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Career Week: March 22-25th

Career week is a free virtual series of programming built to explore job opportunities in-depth, review trends and get inspired.

Register now
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

“Spencer is definitely in a class of his own. I absolutely love watching him. But, I think Mark Ironside was an absolute warrior!! So relentless in his attacks, counters, pace, you name it. Even if somebody beat him, they probably felt like they loss.”

The Banachs and Zalesky were before my time on the wrestling beat, but I would also mention Davis, Williams, Brands and McIlravy among the best I’ve seen. I’d also submit Ironside, as well as Royce Alger, Eric Juergens, Goldman, Kistler and Brent Metcalf.

After his sophomore season, McIravy looked like he’d wear that “best ever” crown, but he lost in the NCAA finals his junior year. Still, he finished with a 96-3 record.

Zalesky went 79-0 his last two years, Williams lost just twice his last three years. Ironside was 100-2 his last three years and Goldman was a four-time NCAA finalist, but just a one-time champ. Brands went 158-7-2 in his four years, his win total just short of Davis’ school-record 162.

Lee certainly is exciting and dominant, but Rico Chiaparelli, Brad Penrith and even Ray Brinzer were entertaining and a lot of fun to watch, too.

The list could go on and on.

So is Lee the best? Let’s wait and see on that, too.

Comments: (319) 398-8416; jr.ogden@thegazette.com

Ogden

The Gazette

All articles by J.R.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021: TV, live stream, brackets, Thursday's schedule

Photos: Big Ten Volleyball -- Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes

A year after canceled NCAA Wrestling Championships, Iowa 'finally' competing for national title

Iowa men's basketball tasting the high life, NCAA tournament seed-wise

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Huge solar farm planned for decommissioned Duane Arnold nuclear plant site

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, governor says

Iowa City park named after Black Pulitzer Prize winner

Iowa's farm chemical bill shows impact of investigative journalism

SoulGood Southern Diner in Cedar Rapids features family's favorite dishes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.