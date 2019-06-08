Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga wins NCAA discus crown

First individual outdoor title for Iowa women's track and field since 1985

Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Behind a personal-best throw, Iowa junior Laulauga Tausaga took home the 2019 discus championship at the NCAA track and field championships Saturday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Tausaga’s school-record toss of 207 feet, 6 inches clinched the national title over Florida State’s Shanice Love (205-8) and Colorado State’s Shadae Lawrence (197-11). The win was the first for an Iowa women’s track and field athlete in an outdoor event since Nan Doak won the 10,000 meters in 1985.

Tausaga is only the fourth Iowa woman to win an NCAA championship, the 14th champion in all of Iowa track and field history and the first Hawkeye to win a national title in a throwing event.

