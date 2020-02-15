Iowa wrestling tops Minnesota to wrap up Big Ten dual title

IOWA CITY — One down, one to go.

The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team won eight of 10 bouts — getting a pin from Michael Kemerer, technical falls from Austin DeSanto and Alex Marinelli and a major from Jacob Warner — and routed No. 13 Minnesota, 35-6, before 12,6-8 fans Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The win gives the Hawkeyes (12-0, 9-0) the Big Ten dual title, their 12th since the league started recognizing a dual champion in 1999 and eighth outright. Now it's “onward” to a dual with Oklahoma State next Sunday and the Big Ten Championships March 7-8 in Piscataway, N.J.

“It means you did you job,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said of winning the dual title. “Good job. Let’s move on.”

Max Murin provided the fireworks for Iowa, scoring a 6-4 overtime win over fourth-ranked Mitch McKee at 141 pounds. Murin, ranked ninth, was awarded a winning takedown at the buzzer, but it was waved off after a review determined time had run out. With 20 seconds left in the OT period, Murin took McKee to the mat again for the win.

“I didn’t even know that I was wrestling tonight,” said Murin, who has been sideline by injury. “It feels really good to be back.”

The meet didn’t start the way the Hawkeyes hoped, falling behind 3-0 when Owen Webster scored a 3-2 win over Cash Wilcke — subbing for No. 9 Abe Assad at 184.

Iowa won three of the next four bouts, however, and was up 15-6 at the break. Warner scored five takedowns in a 13-4 major decision over Hunter Ritter at 197 and DeSanto, back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 31, dominated Boo Dryden, turning nine takedowns and four nearfall points into a 24-8 technical fall. The match ended with 1:24 left in the third period.

In between, Iowa’s Spencer Lee won by forfeit, a decision that didn’t sit well with the Iowa fans in the stands.

Minnesota did win the most anticipated showdown when top-ranked Gable Stevenson rode three takedowns to a 7-5 win over No. 3 Tony Cassioppi at heavyweight. The match was tied, 4-4, going into the third period.

Iowa also got wins from second-ranked Pat Lugo at 149 and No. 5 Kaleb Young at 157. Lugo scored an early takedown on No. 7 Brayton Lee and held on for a 3-2 decision, and Young needed overtime to topple Ryan Thomas, 5-4.

Marinelli used eight takedowns and four nearfall points for a 21-6 technical fall over Kasper McIntosh; and Kemerer pinned Devin Skatzka with 8.3 seconds left in the first, up 6-2 at the time.

Iowa 35, Minnesota 6

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

184 — Owen Webster (M) dec. Cash Wilcke, 3-2 (1,0)

197 — Jacob Warner (I) dec. Hunter Ritter, 13-4 (5,0)

Hwt. — Gable Stevenson (M) dec. Tony Cassioppi, 7-5 (3,0)

125 — Spencer Lee (I) won by forfeit

133 — Austin DeSanto (I) tech. fall over Boo Dryden, 5:36, 24-8 (9,0)

141 — Max Murin (I) dec. Mitch McKee, 6-4, OT (2,1)

149 — Pat Lugo (I) dec. Brayton Lee, 3-2 (1,0)

157 — Kaleb Young (I) dec. Ryan Thomas, 5-4, OT (1,1)

165 — Alex Marinelli (I) tech. fall over Kasper McIntosh, 3:04, 21-6 (8,0)

174 — Michael Kemerer (I) pinned Devin Skatzka, 2:52 (3,0)

TOTALS: Takedowns — Minnesota 6, Iowa 29; Reversals — Minnesota 0, Iowa 1; Escapes — Minnesota 28, Iowa 13; Nearfall points — Minnesota 0, Iowa 8; Riding time points — Minnesota 0, Iowa 2; Penalty point awarded — Minnesota 0, Iowa 2

Referees — Jim Rivello, Kent Intagliata

