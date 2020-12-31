Iowa wrestling to host three events in shortened regular season

The Big Ten Conference has released its schedule for the upcoming wrestling season.

The University of Iowa will wrestle six competition dates in the regular season, including three at home, according to Thursday’s news release from the school. The top-ranked defending Big Ten champions open the abbreviated season Jan. 15 against Nebraska.

The regular season will consist of conference duals only. The postseason remains unchanged with Penn State hosting the Big Ten Championships March 6-7 in University Park, Pa. The NCAA Division I tournament remains March 18-20 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Iowa posted a 13-0 dual record and 9-0 Big Ten Conference record last season. The Hawkeyes will also host Illinois and Michigan on Jan. 31. They will wrestle single duals at Minnesota (Jan. 22), Penn State (Feb. 12) and Wisconsin (Feb. 21). Iowa will wrestle Ohio State and Purdue at West Lafayette, Ind., on Feb. 7.

State times and broadcast availability will be announced later. Attendance to Carver-Hawkeye Arena events in 2021 are limited to immediate family of the players and staff.

Iowa returns nine All-Americans from its Big Ten Championships title team that scored 157 ½ points, receiving Big Ten titles from Hodge Trophy and AAU James E. Sullivan award winner Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149) and 165-pounder Alex Marianelli.

The Hawkeyes were heavy favorites to win their first NCAA team title since 2010 last season before the postseason was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa Coach Tom Brands was named Coach of the Year by the conference and National Wrestling Coaches Association. Lee also received Wrestler of the Year honors from the Big Ten and InterMat and earned the NCAA Division I Most Dominant Wrestler award.

