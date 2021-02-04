Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands test positive for COVID-19

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands, reacting as Nelson Brands wrestles Nebraska’s Taylor Venz at 184 pounds on Jan. 15, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be at home until Feb. 13. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home until Feb. 13.

But he said his top-ranked team is ready to go, prepping for Sunday’s duals at Purdue. Iowa wrestles Ohio State and the host Boilermakers.

“Our guys are preparing for competition just as they always do,” Brands said in a news release. “We are ready to go.”

Brands tested positive during his regularly scheduled rapid antigen test Wednesday morning, followed by a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. He is asymptomatic.

“I will continue to work remotely,” Brands said in the release. “We have a good thing going and we are going to keep moving forward. Right now our focus is on Purdue and Ohio State.”

Wrestlers, coaches and staff members are tested daily as part of the Big Ten Conference return to play protocols.

The top-ranked Hawkeyes are 3-0 with five Big Ten duals remaining. The Big Ten Championships are March 6-7. The NCAA Championships are March 18-20.

