The Megan Gustafson File: 2018-19 awards, honors, rankings and records

IOWA CITY — The Associated Press has given Megan Gustafson her most important award yet.

Gustafson was named the AP national women’s basketball player of the year Thursday, three days after it named her to the first-team All-American squad.

Here are the high points of her 2018-19 resume so far, and will be updated as the awards keep rolling in:

HONORS & AWARDS:

* Associated Press national player of the year

* ESPN national player of the year

* First-team all-America (Associated Press)

* First-team all-America (ESPN)

* First-team all-America (Women’s Basketball Coaches Association)

* Senior CLASS Award

* Unanimous first-team all-Big Ten (coaches & media)

* Big Ten player of the year (coaches & media)

* Big Ten tournament MVP

* 13-time Big Ten player of the week

IOWA RECORDS:

* Points in a game — 48, March 2, 2018 (vs. Minnesota)

* Points in a season — 1,001, 2018-19

* Points in a career — 2,804, 2015-19

* Rebounds in a season — 481, 2018-19

* Rebounds in a career — 1,459, 2015-19

* Double-doubles in a season — 33, 2018-19

* Double-doubles in a career — 88, 2015-19

NCAA DIVISION-I STATISTICAL SEASON RANKS (through regional semifinals):

* Scoring — No. 1, 27.8 points per game

* Points — No. 1, 1,001 (4th all-time Division-I)

* Field-goal percentage — No. 1, .696

* Field goals made — No. 1, 412

* Double-doubles — No. 1, 33 (ties Division-I record)

* Rebounds — No. 2, 481

* Rebounds per game — No. 3, 13.4 per game

NCAA DIVISION-I ALL-TIME CAREER RANKS (through first 2 rounds of 2019 NCAA):

* Double-doubles — No. 4, 88

* Field-goal percentage — No. 5, .657 (1,136-1,730)

* Rebounds — No. 14, 1,459

* Points — No. 24, 2,804

