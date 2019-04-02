Public invited to Univ. of Iowa women's basketball homecoming today in Coralville

Iowa Women's Basketball

FILE PHOTO: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson smiles as she crosses the ramp from the team bus as the Hawkeyes women's basketball team arrives for their charter flight at Signature Flight Support at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will be welcomed home early this afternoon at a homecoming event in Coralville.

The Hawkeyes are expected to land at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids at 12:20 p.m. and should arrive at the Coralville Transit Intermodal Facility — the side facing Von Maur — around 1 p.m.

Anyone who would like to welcome them home is invited to meet at 12:45 p.m. today at the Coralville Transit Intermodal Facility.

