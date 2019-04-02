Public invited to Univ. of Iowa women's basketball homecoming today in Coralville

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will be welcomed home early this afternoon at a homecoming event in Coralville.

The Hawkeyes are expected to land at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids at 12:20 p.m. and should arrive at the Coralville Transit Intermodal Facility — the side facing Von Maur — around 1 p.m.

Anyone who would like to welcome them home is invited to meet at 12:45 p.m. today at the Coralville Transit Intermodal Facility.