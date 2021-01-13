Ohio State snaps Iowa's 42-game Carver win streak in overtime

IOWA CITY — After 1,081 days and a lot of fun times, it’s over.

Caitlin Clark’s off-balance 25-footer at the overtime buzzer was off the mark, and 15th-ranked Ohio State snapped Iowa’s 42-game home winning streak, 84-82, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Wednesday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“This was definitely one we gave away,” Clark said. “A lot can be learned from it.”

The Hawkeyes (8-3, 4-3 Big Ten) were a pedestrian 15 of 24 from the free-throw line and committed 18 turnovers. The result was their first Carver defeat since Jan. 28, 2018 (92-74, against Nebraska).

“I’m disappointed,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “We had an opportunity to win. I feel we let a lot of people down ... our fans, and a lot of people who had played here.”

Ohio State (7-0, 3-0) rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit, then battled back from a 78-74 disadvantage in overtime. Iowa’s Monika Czinano fouled out with 2:39 left in extra time, and the Buckeyes capitalized.

Madison Greene’s transition basket capped a 6-0 run for an 80-78 Ohio State edge with 1:58 left. Clark got the Hawkeyes back even with two free throws, but Jacy Sheldon’s runner put the Buckeyes in front for good with 1:25 to play.

McKenna Warnock’s drive got the Hawkeyes within 83-82 with 37 seconds left.

After Greene made 1 of 2 free throws, the Hawkeyes took possession with 18 seconds left.

“(Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff) knew our play, and they took away our back door,” Clark said. “That left us with a desperation 3 at the end.

“You’ve got to get it up there and hope it goes in, but it didn’t.”

The Hawkeyes led most of the game, with the largest advantage of 46-32 shortly after intermission. But the Buckeyes rallied and took a 72-71 lead on Gabby Hutcherson’s 3-pointer with 1:30 left in regulation.

Kate Martin’s free throw tied it with 54 seconds left, and the Buckeyes threw it away with 34 ticks remaining. Clark missed a go-ahead opportunity, then Sheldon was short with her own try at the horn.

“We shot too early,” Bluder said. “We were fortunate to get out (of regulation).”

Clark led the Hawkeyes with 27 points, including 13 in the first quarter. Warnock added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Gabbie Marshall tallied 10 points.

Both teams struggled from the foul line (Ohio State was 10 of 20), but Iowa’s turnovers were the difference. The Buckeyes scored 26 points off Iowa miscues.

“It’s hard to win games that way,” Clark said. “We made some bad decisions on the press break.”

“We had a bunch of turnovers late in the game,” Warnock said. “We need to learn how to relax in those situations.”

Bluder added, “We need to make the safe pass instead of the home-run pass. We’re trying to make home-run plays a lot. You can make those at the end of the shot clock, but not all the time.”

Greene paced Ohio State with 20 points. Sheldon and Braxtin Miller added 18 apiece.

Logan Cook and Tomi Taiwo appear to have climbed up the depth chart, and the Hawkeyes played some of their best ball when they were on the court. Cook played 19 minutes and scored five points. Taiwo logged 10 minutes, and the Hawkeyes were plus-16 in that span.

Iowa hosts Purdue at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

OHIO STATE 84, IOWA 82 (OT)

At Iowa City

OHIO STATE (84): Aaliyah Petty 5-11 1-1 12, Tanaya Beacham 1-1 0-0 2, Madison Greene 9-20 1-5 20, Jacy Sheldon 7-15 3-3 18, Braxtin Miller 7-15 2-4 18, Rebeka Mikulasikova 2-6 0-0 4, Kateri Poole 0-1 2-4 2, Gabby Hutcherson 2-6 0-0 5, Rikki Harris 1-4 1-3 3. Totals 34-79 10-20 84.

IOWA (82): McKenna Warnock 6-9 0-0 14, Monika Czinano 4-8 1-4 9, Kate Martin 3-7 3-4 9, Caitlin Clark 9-20 6-8 20, Gabbie Marshall 3-8 4-5 10, Megan Meyer 2-8 0-0 5, Logan Cook 2-3 1-3 5, Tomi Taiwo 1-4 0-0 3, Sharon Goodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 15-24 82.

Halftime: Iowa 44, OSU 32. Regulation: 72-72. 3-point goals: OSU 6-25 (Patty 1-4, Greene 1-1, Sheldon 1-5, Miller 2-5, Mikulasikova 0-3, Poole 0-1, Hutcherson 0-3, Harris 0-3), Iowa 7-22 (Warnock 2-3, Clark 3-9, Marshall 0-2, Meyer 1-5, Taiwo 1-3). Team fouls: Ohio State 21, Iowa 17. Fouled out: Czinano. Rebounds: OSU 42 (Patty 9), Iowa 50 (Warnock 12). Assists: OSU 10 (Sheldon 4), Iowa 17 (Warnock, Clark 5). Steals: OSU 9 (Greene 6), Iowa 4 (Marshall 2). Turnovers: OSU 11, Iowa 18.

Attendance: 326.

