Monika Czinano, Caitlin Clark set Big Ten tournament records, earn all-tournament honors

Czinano scored 107 points, hit 48 of 62 field goals in four games, Clark collected 37 assists

Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) shoots against Maryland's Katie Benzan (11) during the second half of their Big Ten women's b
Iowa’s Monika Czinano (25) shoots against Maryland’s Katie Benzan (11) during the second half of their Big Ten women’s basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Czinano set tournament records for points (107) and field goals (48). (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Monika Czinano passed the credit, to those who passed her the ball.

Czinano broke two Big Ten tournament records this week, for most points (107) and most field goals (48).

“I can’t take credit for that,” Iowa’s junior post said after Saturday’s 104-84 championship-game loss to Maryland.

“Our guards do a great job finding me in a position to score.”

Czinano was spectacular and steady all week, scoring a career-high 38 points in second-round win over Purdue, 20 in a quarterfinal victory over Rutgers, then 27 in a semifinal triumph over Michigan State.

She tallied 22 points Saturday.

The national leader in field-goal percentage, Czinano shot 77.4 percent (48 of 62) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. She was 16 of 18, 10 of 15, 12 of 16, then 10 of 13.

Freshman guard Caitlin Clark established a tournament record for assists, with 37.

“Those records are a remarkable thing,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “We celebrate that.”

Czinano and Clark were named to the all-tournament team. More importantly, “we showed a lot of growth the last four days,” Czinano said.

“We made leaps and bounds. We came together. Four games in four days, it takes a lot on your body, and it takes a lot mentally.”

The Hawkeyes (18-9) have two seniors on their roster. Neither played until late in the game, but both had a memorable moment.

Zion Sanders turned a steal into a three-point play with 1:11 to go, then Alexis Sevillian — a former starter — hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Other than those two, everybody else is back for 2021-22.

“Next time here, we’ll be more experienced,” Czinano said.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

