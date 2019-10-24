Meyer sister act will be first in Iowa women's basketball history

IOWA CITY — According to multiple sources, Makenzie Meyer’s eyes have been on auto-roll since her younger sister arrived on campus.

“It’s kind of fun to see Makenzie hold Megan accountable, that big sister, but also senior to freshman,” Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday at the Hawkeyes’ media day. “It’s a little fun once in a while to see her roll her eyes and be exasperated with her.

“I just maybe have to keep them away from each other sometimes.”

The Meyers of Mason City are the first siblings to play at Iowa. The last time they were on the same roster, they led their high-school team to a state championship in 2016.

“It’s awesome to be together again,” Megan said. “At times, we have those sister arguments. In practice, if I mess up, she’s the first to let me know.

“She’ll come over and yell, ‘MEGAN!’ Then she’ll roll her eyes.”

Makenzie admits to the frequent eye-rolls.

“A lot of it’s because she is making the same mistakes I made when I was a freshman,” she said. “But having Megan here, it’s a lot of fun. Our relationship has grown a lot since we were in high school. It’s nice to have her here and have somebody to talk to about the game.”

The younger Meyer is one of four rookies on the Iowa roster. Kate Martin, a redshirt freshman who missed last season with a torn ACL, is the most likely to make an immediate impact. Bluder considers her a possible starter.

“I think Kate is going to contribute quite a bit for us,” Bluder said. “She did take her high school team to two Final Fours (in Illinois, in 2017 and 2018), so she’s a winner.”

Sharpshooter Gabbie Marshall (Cincinnati) was a three-time Ohio all-stater, shooting around 50 percent from long range, and versatile McKenna Warnock (Marshall, Wis.) was Miss Wisconsin Basketball in 2019.

They’ll contribute. But this year’s biggest surprise?

“It’s going to be Amanda (Ollinger),” Makenzie Meyer said.

A role player for three seasons, the Cedar Rapids native broke through on the Hawkeyes’ European trip this summer. She’s currently battling a bulged disc in her back, but plans to be ready for the exhibition game Nov. 4 against Winona State.

“I had a steroid injection to help with the swelling, and I’m at about 90-95 percent,” Ollinger said. “I’ve had the injury before, so I know what to expect.”

Ollinger said the Hawkeyes’ shift to a perimeter attack “really should work to my advantage,” and “I really want to be a big factor on the boards.”

