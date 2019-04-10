Megan Gustafson goes to Dallas Wings in second round of WNBA Draft

IOWA CITY — It took longer than most expected or projected, but Megan Gustafson was drafted by the WNBA’s Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

Dallas selected her with the 17th pick — the fifth selection of the second round.

Gustafson becomes the 13th Hawkeye to be drafted, the first since point guard Samantha Logic went No. 10 to the Atlanta Dream in 2015.

Projected as a late first-round pick, Gustafson watched and waited as several other post players were selected ahead of her.

A 6-foot-3 post from Port Wing, Wis., Gustafson was selected as the national player of the year by the Associated Press and ESPN. The highlight of her awards haul came Saturday, when she received the Naismith Award.

Gustafson led the Hawkeyes (29-7) to a Big Ten tournament championship and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1993.

She became the fourth player in NCAA history to tally 1,000 points in a season, finishing with 1,001. She led the nation each of the past two seasons in scoring (27.8 points per game in 2018-19) and field-goal percentage (.696). She tied an NCAA record with 33 double-doubles.

Her 412 field goals and 481 rebounds are Big Ten single-season records.

Gustafson’s final Iowa career numbers are 2,804 points, 1,460 rebounds and 88 double-doubles. She joins a roster that already had five players at 6-foot-3 or taller.

Jackie Young, a junior from Notre Dame who is departing college a year early, was the No. 1 selection by the Las Vegas Aces.

Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame was Dallas’ first selection, at No. 5 overall.

Earlier Wednesday, Gustafson was one of several draft prospects to participate in a Twitter chat. She was asked about her game. Her answer:

“I believe that my biggest strength is my footwork and sealing ability around the block. In the next level, I will continue to work on extending my range.”

Dallas was 15-19 last season and reached the playoffs. The Wings were eliminated in the first round.

The WNBA regular season tips off May 24 and runs through Sept. 8.

Training camp begins in early May.

WNBA DRAFT: FIRST ROUND

1. Las Vegas Aces — Jackie Young, Notre Dame

2. New York Liberty — Asia Durr, Louisville

3. Indiana Fever — Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

4. Chicago Sky — Katie Lou Samuelson, Connecticut

5. Dallas Wings — Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame

6. Minnesota Lynx — Napheesa Collier, Connecticut

7. Los Angeles Sparks — Kalani Brown, Baylor

8. Phoenix Mercury — Alanna Smith, Stanford

9. Connecticut Sun — Kristine Anigwe, California

10. Washington Mystics — Kiara Leslie, North Carolina State

11. Atlanta Dream — Brianna Turner, Notre Dame

12. Seattle Storm — Ezi Magbegor, Australia

HAWKEYES IN THE WNBA DRAFT

2019 — Megan Gustafson, Dallas, 2nd round, 17th pick

2015 — Samantha Logic, Atlanta, 1st round, 10th pick

2006 — Crystal Smith, Phoenix, 3rd round, 32nd pick

2002 — Lindsey Meder, Minnesota, 3rd round, 38th pick

2001 — Cara Consuegra, Utah, 4th round, 56th pick

1999 — Amy Herrig, Sacramento, 4th round, 38th pick

1998 — Tangela Smith, Sacramento, 2nd round, 12th pick

1998 — Nadine Domond, New York, 2nd round, 19th pick

1998 — Angela Hamblin, Washington, 3rd round, 23rd pick

1997 — Toni Foster, Phoenix, 1st round, 8th pick

1997 — Tia Jackson, Phoenix, 2nd round, 9th pick

1997 — Michelle Edwards, Cleveland, player allocation

