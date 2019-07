Former Iowa women’s basketball star Megan Gustafson will play professionally in Hungary after her WNBA season ends.

Gustafson will join NKE-Csata in Budapest for the 2019-20 season. The consensus 2018-19 National Player of the Year currently plays for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, averaging 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Dallas’ last regular-season game is Aug. 29.