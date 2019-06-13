Megan Gustafson earns contract with Dallas Wings

Less than a month after waiving former Iowa women’s basketball standout Megan Gustafson, the Dallas Wings are bringing her back.

The WNBA franchise announced Thursday it has signed Gustafson.

“We are excited to bring Megan back to the Dallas Wings organization,” Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a release. “We are currently dealing with a series of roster challenges and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to sign a player of Megan’s character and ability.”

Gustafson was drafted 17th overall in the second round of the WNBA Draft by Dallas. She then played in three preseason games with the Wings, totaling eight points in 33 minutes. She was cut just before the start of the regular season as Dallas trimmed its roster to the required 12 players.

Gustafson had planned to play for Iowa United in The Basketball Tournament later this summer.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to further pursue my dream of playing in the WNBA,” Gustafson said in a release. “I have learned that nothing in this life is guaranteed, but I will take full advantage of this second opportunity with the Dallas Wings whether it is for one day, one week, or 10 years.”

Dallas (0-4) was in search of reinforcements after injuries to Moriah Jefferson, Tayor Hill and first-round draft pick Arike Ogunbowale and the departure of Glory Johnson to Europe. The Wings host Indiana at 7 p.m. Thursday, Atlanta at 7 p.m. Saturday and Phoenix next Thursday at 7 p.m.

A 6-foot-3 post from Port Wing, Wis., Gustafson won the Naismith Award last season as she led the Hawkeyes (29-7) to a Big Ten tournament championship and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.

She became the fourth player in NCAA history to tally 1,000 points in a season, finishing with 1,001. She led the nation each of the past two seasons in scoring (27.8 points per game in 2018-19) and field-goal percentage (.696).

“Frankly I think I should be playing in the WNBA,” Gustafson told The Gazette last week. “I know I’m good enough. ... There were some good days, there were some bad days, but at the end of the day, I know I should be there.”