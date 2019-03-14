Megan Gustafson: 2018-19 honors, awards, records and rankings

IOWA CITY — The deluge of national awards has begun for Megan Gustafson.

ESPN included the Iowa women’s basketball star as part of its all-America first team Thursday.

Gustafson has led the Hawkeyes to a 26-6 record and the Big Ten tournament championship.

Here are the high points of her 2018-19 resume so far, and will be updated as the awards keep rolling in:

Honors and awards

* First-team all-America (ESPN)

* Unanimous first-team all-Big Ten (coaches & media)

* Big Ten player of the year (coaches & media)

* Big Ten tournament MVP

* 13-time Big Ten player of the week

Iowa records

* Points in a game — 48, March 2, 2018 (vs. Minnesota)

* Points in a season — 897, 2018-19

* Points in a career — 2,700, 2015-19

* Rebounds in a season — 424, 2018-19

* Rebounds in a career — 1,403, 2015-19

* Double-doubles in a season — 30, 2018-19

* Double-doubles in a career — 85, 2015-19

NCAA Division-I season ranks

(through March 13)

* Scoring — No. 1, 28.0 points per game

* Points — No. 1, 897

* Field-goal percentage — No. 1, .696

* Field goals made — No. 1, 369

* Double-doubles — No. 2, 30

* Rebounds — No. 3, 424

* Rebounds per game — No. 4, 13.3 per game

NCAA Division-I all-time career ranks

(through March 13)

* Double-doubles — No. 4, 85

* Field-goal percentage — No. 5, .655 (1,093-1,669)

* Rebounds — No. 20, 1,403

* Points — No. 33, 2,700

