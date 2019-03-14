Iowa Women's Basketball

Megan Gustafson: 2018-19 honors, awards, records and rankings

Iowa's senior center was named first-team all-American Thursday by ESPN

Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (10) smiles a she lines up for a free throw March 3 at Iowa City. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (10) smiles a she lines up for a free throw March 3 at Iowa City. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The deluge of national awards has begun for Megan Gustafson.

ESPN included the Iowa women’s basketball star as part of its all-America first team Thursday.

Gustafson has led the Hawkeyes to a 26-6 record and the Big Ten tournament championship.

Here are the high points of her 2018-19 resume so far, and will be updated as the awards keep rolling in:

Honors and awards

* First-team all-America (ESPN)

* Unanimous first-team all-Big Ten (coaches & media)

* Big Ten player of the year (coaches & media)

* Big Ten tournament MVP

* 13-time Big Ten player of the week

 

Iowa records

* Points in a game — 48, March 2, 2018 (vs. Minnesota)

* Points in a season — 897, 2018-19

* Points in a career — 2,700, 2015-19

* Rebounds in a season — 424, 2018-19

* Rebounds in a career — 1,403, 2015-19

* Double-doubles in a season — 30, 2018-19

* Double-doubles in a career — 85, 2015-19

 

NCAA Division-I season ranks

(through March 13)

* Scoring — No. 1, 28.0 points per game

* Points — No. 1, 897

* Field-goal percentage — No. 1, .696

* Field goals made — No. 1, 369

* Double-doubles — No. 2, 30

* Rebounds — No. 3, 424

* Rebounds per game — No. 4, 13.3 per game

 

NCAA Division-I all-time career ranks

(through March 13)

* Double-doubles — No. 4, 85

* Field-goal percentage — No. 5, .655 (1,093-1,669)

* Rebounds — No. 20, 1,403

* Points — No. 33, 2,700

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'Unbreakable' Iowa Hawkeyes bent, but never buckled in Big Ten tournament

Iowa trips Maryland for Big Ten women's basketball tournament championship

Celebrate Iowa Hawkeye Megan Gustafson's senior year in 22 photos

Iowa women's basketball vs. Maryland: Big Ten championship final score, stats, highlights

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids feature airs on C-SPAN this weekend

Sandy Hook families can sue gun maker for U.S. school massacre: court

12 Republican Senators defied Trump and voted to overturn his declaration of an emergency at the border

Cedar Rapids bike share program slated to start in May

Elkader expecting major flooding of Turkey River starting this evening

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.