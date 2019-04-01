Iowa Women's Basketball

Megan Gustafson's Iowa jersey - sure to be retired - stayed on extra long Monday night

'I am so, so glad the University of Iowa chose me, and I chose them'

Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (10) walks off the court with staff and teammates for the final time after the Hawkeyes lost to Baylor, 85-53, in an NCAA women’s basketball regional final Monday at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C. Gustafson finished the season with 1,001 points, her career with 2,804 points and 1,459 rebounds. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (10) walks off the court with staff and teammates for the final time after the Hawkeyes lost to Baylor, 85-53, in an NCAA women’s basketball regional final Monday at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C. Gustafson finished the season with 1,001 points, her career with 2,804 points and 1,459 rebounds. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES

10:17PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Megan Gustafson's Iowa jersey - sure to be retired - stayed on extra long Monday ...

09:42PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

No. 1 Baylor cuts Iowa's dream short in Elite Eight

08:38PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Iowa women's basketball players can keep their heads raised high

07:59PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

No. 1 Baylor ends Iowa's NCAA women's basketball tournament run

03:30PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Iowa vs. Baylor: NCAA Tournament final score, stats, highlights

05:32PM | Sun, March 31, 2019

Iowa's Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle: Distinct personalities and a common goal
View More 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT Articles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Megan Gustafson vowed to wear her jersey “extra long” Monday night.

“I’m just so thankful to wear an Iowa uniform, to compete at this level,” she said. “I’m going to keep it on as long as I can.”

That was in the locker room, maybe a half-hour after top-ranked Baylor eliminated the No. 8 Hawkeyes, 85-53, in an NCAA women’s basketball regional final at Greenboro Coliseum.


It was after an emotional moment on the stage in the adjacent theater, when asked about her legacy.

“I just tried to do my job here,” she said, fighting tears and losing the battle. “I just tried to work hard every single day.

“God has just blessed me with the ability to play basketball, and I am so, so glad the University of Iowa chose me, and I chose them.”

Gustafson bowed out with a 23-point, nine-rebound effort, becoming the fourth player in Division-I history to reach quadruple-digits in a season (she finished with 1,001).

It wasn’t Gustafson’s best game — she was 9 of 17 from the field, 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.

“We tried to limit her touches, because we knew she was going to get her points,” Baylor’s Lauren Cox said.

Six-foot-7 Baylor post Kalani Brown said that Gustafson “is really crafty with the ball, really talented. Lauren and I just said, ‘You guard her for one possession, then I’ll guard her the next.’”

Gustafson concluded her brilliant career with 2,804 points and 1,459 rebounds, which rank 24th and 14th all-time in NCAA history. Her 88 double-doubles are No. 4 on the all-time chart.

Earlier Monday, she became the first Iowa player to be named first-team all-American by the Associated Press. Two weeks ago, ESPN selected her as its national player of the year. More national awards are sure to follow.

The numbers and the accolades are just a sliver of the story of the small-town girl from northern Wisconsin that Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder has repeatedly called “a superstar with no ego.”

“Every day, I’m thankful for the relationships I built,” Gustafson said. “Basketball was never a chore with this team.”

Gustafson can wear that jersey as long as she wishes, because it’s a slam dunk that no women’s basketball player at Iowa will ever wear No. 10 again.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES ...

No. 1 Baylor cuts Iowa's dream short in Elite Eight

Iowa women's basketball players can keep their heads raised high

No. 1 Baylor ends Iowa's NCAA women's basketball tournament run

Iowa vs. Baylor: NCAA Tournament final score, stats, highlights

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Details of Chris Bagley's death revealed during court hearing

Underfunding, other program challenges led to UnitedHealthcare's exit, executive says

Iowa House GOP approves $33 million increase for Iowa education

Lower penalty for minor pot infraction, Iowa senators say

Loebsack: Iowa Medicaid is 'disaster'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.