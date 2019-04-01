Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa's Megan Gustafson. Iowa State's Bridget Carleton earn AP All-American honors

Gustafson is first Hawkeye to earn first-team honors

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) acknowledges her family and the Hawkeyes fans as she comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter of their Sweet 16 Greensboro regional game against the NC State Wolfpack of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Iowa won 79-61. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) acknowledges her family and the Hawkeyes fans as she comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter of their Sweet 16 Greensboro regional game against the NC State Wolfpack of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Iowa won 79-61. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press Monday, the first Hawkeye women’s basketball player to earn that honor.

Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton was named to the second team.

More Megan Gustafson

Megan Gustafson: 2018-19 honors, awards, records and rankings

Continue Reading

Gustafson, the Big Ten and ESPNW national player of the year, is one of only six Hawkeyes to earn AP All-America distinction. She earned second team honors last season.

A native of Port Wing, Wis., Gustafson is ranked in the top three nationally in eight statistical categories. She leads the nation in points per game (27.9), field goal percentage (70.1), double-doubles (33), field goals made (403) and total points (978) and ranks second in defensive rebounds per game (11), third in rebounds per game (13.5) and total rebounds (472).

Carleton, the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference in scoring at 21.7 points per game, breaking ISU’s season point record with 760.

A native of Chatham, Ontario, Carleton ended her career just eight points shy of breaking ISU’s all-time scoring mark with 2,142 points.

She is the third Cyclone to earn second-team AP All-America honors, joining Angie Welle (2002) and Stacy Frese (2000).

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle: Distinct personalities and a common goal

Iowa women's basketball is '40 minutes away from every kid's dream'

Alexis Sevillian's 3-pointer key to Iowa slowing NC State's run in Sweet 16

Iowa smokes NC State, reaches first Elite 8 since 1993

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Underfunding part of UnitedHealthcare's exit, executive says

Spring clearing at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City

Collins recreational center in Cedar Rapids evacuated after threat Monday morning

Complaint: Mount Vernon man set vehicle on fire, believing it belonged to someone else

Man found unconscious after Toddville home break-in, pronounced dead at hospital

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.