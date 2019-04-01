Iowa's Megan Gustafson. Iowa State's Bridget Carleton earn AP All-American honors

Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press Monday, the first Hawkeye women’s basketball player to earn that honor.

Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton was named to the second team.

Gustafson, the Big Ten and ESPNW national player of the year, is one of only six Hawkeyes to earn AP All-America distinction. She earned second team honors last season.

A native of Port Wing, Wis., Gustafson is ranked in the top three nationally in eight statistical categories. She leads the nation in points per game (27.9), field goal percentage (70.1), double-doubles (33), field goals made (403) and total points (978) and ranks second in defensive rebounds per game (11), third in rebounds per game (13.5) and total rebounds (472).

Carleton, the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference in scoring at 21.7 points per game, breaking ISU’s season point record with 760.

A native of Chatham, Ontario, Carleton ended her career just eight points shy of breaking ISU’s all-time scoring mark with 2,142 points.

She is the third Cyclone to earn second-team AP All-America honors, joining Angie Welle (2002) and Stacy Frese (2000).