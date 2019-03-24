Iowa Women's Basketball

Makenzie Meyer 'a difference-maker' again for Iowa women's basketball

Junior guard is shooting 18 of 35 from 3-point range in the postseason

Iowa’s Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrates hitting a 3-pointer during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 68-52 win over Missouri in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa’s Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrates hitting a 3-pointer during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 68-52 win over Missouri in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES

05:13PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Makenzie Meyer 'a difference-maker' again for Iowa women's basketball ...

04:52PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Iowa sprints away from Missouri, marches to the Sweet 16

04:17PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Iowa Hawkeyes' rally was everything but enough against Tennessee

03:56PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Iowa State turns attention to next season: Which Cyclones will be back?

03:40PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Balanced scoring attack has Iowa State confident before second round of NCAA Tou ...

01:45PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Iowa's furious comeback against Tennessee comes up short in NCAA Tournament seco ...
View More 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT Articles

IOWA CITY — Suddenly, it seems Makenzie Meyer can’t miss.

It started in Indianapolis. It continued at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Meyer hit 4 of 7 shots from long range and scored 18 points to complement Megan Gustafson’s typically brilliant inside work Sunday. The result was a 68-52 win for the eighth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes over Missouri in an NCAA Tournament second-round women’s basketball game.

“I didn’t shoot that well in the regular season, and it really bothered me,” said Meyer, a junior from Mason City. “But I’ve been in the gym a lot, and each game I get more and more confidence.”

At the end of the regular season, Meyer was shooting 31.8 percent (42 of 132) from long range. In the five games since, she is 18 of 35 — 51.4 percent.

She was 9 of 21 during the Big Ten tournament, then drilled 9 of 14 in two NCAA games, helping lead the Hawkeyes (28-6) to their first Sweet 16 since 2015.

“I’m so happy right now,” Meyer said. “This is the most fun I’ve had in a basketball game. I know it sounds corny and cheesy, but we all love each other so much, and we don’t want it to end.

The Hawkeyes advance to Greensboro, N.C., where they will face North Carolina State or Kentucky on Saturday.

Meyer has averaged 13.2 points in the last five games.

“She’s been a difference-maker,” Gustafson said. “To have Makenzie making critical shots, her confidence is sky-high right now.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Tania Davis said, “It’s been crazy. We have the utmost confidence in Makenzie anyway, but to get her on this kind of roll, it really opens things up for Megan, and the rest of us.”

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MORE 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES ...

Iowa sprints away from Missouri, marches to the Sweet 16

Iowa Hawkeyes' rally was everything but enough against Tennessee

Iowa State turns attention to next season: Which Cyclones will be back?

Balanced scoring attack has Iowa State confident before second round of NCAA Tournament

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

None injured in Cedar Rapids house fire Sunday morning

Robert Mueller does not find Trump campaign knowingly conspired with Russia

Iowa's furious comeback against Tennessee comes up short in NCAA Tournament second round

Farmers confront a mental health crisis

Charting a healthier future for Linn County

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.