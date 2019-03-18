Minnesota guard Lauren Jensen picks Iowa women's basketball

IOWA CITY — Lauren Jensen will be in Florida for spring break this weekend. Her afternoon Friday is blocked out.

“I’ll be watching the NCAA Tournament, for sure,” she said.

A junior from Lakeville, Minn., Jensen confirmed Monday night that she has committed to play women’s basketball for the University of Iowa, starting with the 2020-21 season.

Super excited to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and all the programs that have recruited me over the past few years. Can't wait to be a Hawkeye!! pic.twitter.com/BNKLIxAM9X — Lauren Jensen (@laurenjensen05) March 18, 2019



A 5-foot-10 combo guard, she picked the Hawkeyes over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“It honestly came down to feeling, it’s hard to explain,” Jensen said. “I love the coaching staff and the style of play. It just felt right to me.”

Jensen becomes the third member of the junior class to pick the Hawkeyes, joining Sharon Goodman (Crestwood High School) and Shateah Wetering (Montezuma).

She led Lakeville North to its fourth consecutive Minnesota Class 4A state tournament. She already has more than 1,500 career points, and nearly 200 3-pointers in her career.

“I like to shoot,” she said. “I think that fits well with Iowa’s system. I’ve been able to develop a pull-up shot too. But I definitely have a lot of work to do.”

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com