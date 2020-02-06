Kathleen Doyle sets Iowa's single-game assist record in win over Nebraska

IOWA CITY — Their personalities are two ends of the spectrum. Samantha Logic was stoic; smiles were rare. Kathleen Doyle is exuberant.

Their games, though, are similar.

“You see it more and more all the time,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “Sam was so good at beating people and finding people.

“Kathleen is able to drive, spot the help defense ... that’s very Sammish.”

Doyle dished out a school-record 15 assists — breaking Logic’s old mark of 14 — helping 20th-ranked Iowa pull away and settle a score with Nebraska, 76-60, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I didn’t know how many (assists) I had,” said Doyle, whose previous career-high for assists was 11. “I was just thinking about the missed layups I had.”

Iowa (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten) stayed in a first-place tie with Maryland, a half-game ahead of Northwestern. The Hawkeyes have six Big Ten games to play, starting with a Sunday contest at Purdue.

Logic played for the Hawkeyes from 2011 through 2015, and Doyle joined the Hawkeyes in 2016. Both wore the No. 22 jersey, and both have represented it extremely well.

Doyle — who also scored 15 points — won’t catch Logic atop the career assist chart, but now she has the single-game mark.

Logic collected 14 assists on four occasions. Doyle matched her when she located McKenna Warnock for a 3-pointer with 5:40 left, then surpassed her when Alexis Sevillian drainer a corner 3-pointer with 2:43 to go.

15 points |15 assists.



No. 20 @IowaWBB's Kathleen Doyle set a program record for most assists in a game. pic.twitter.com/WX4s2cTm38 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 7, 2020

A good amount of Doyle’s dishes went to Monika Czinano, who made a successful return to the starting lineup with a game-high 23 points.

“I felt really good today,” said Czinano, who suffered a nasty ankle sprain 11 days ago, then missed one game and played sparingly in another. “We have the best athletic training staff.”

Iowa dropped a 78-69 decision to the Huskers (15-8, 5-7) at Lincoln to begin the Big Ten schedule. After a back-and forth first half produced four ties and nine lead changes, the Hawkeyes steadily pulled away after intermission.

Czinano converted a hook shot, then Doyle added a pair of turnaround jumpers in a 6-0 run that put Iowa in control, 55-43. The margin stayed in double digits the rest of the way, and the Hawkeyes won their 33rd straight home game.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair after a slow start (neither team scored in the first three-plus minutes), featuring four ties and nine lead changes. Czinano had 14 points as Iowa took a 35-32 edge into intermission.

Nebraska’s 60-point output was a season low.

“We were trying to mix up our defenses,” Bluder said. “Our 3-point defense was really good tonight.”

Defense and rebounding, that’s Amanda Ollinger’s domain. The senior from Cedar Rapids posted 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

“An opportunity opened up for me this season,” Ollinger said. “There are so many roles you can have on a team.”

Alesix Sevillian also scored 11 points. Leigha Brown paced Nebraska with 20.

IOWA 76, NEBRASKA 60

At Iowa City

NEBRASKA (60): Ashtyn Veerbeek 0-5 0-0 0, Kate Cain 5-10 2-2 12, Hannah Whitish 5-16 0-0 14, Sam Haiby 1-10 2-2 5, Nicea Eliely 1-4 0-0 2, Leigha Brown 7-14 4-7 20, Isabelle Bourne 2-4 0-2 5, Kayla Mershon 1-3 0-2 2, Trinity Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Kristian Hudson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 8-14 60.

IOWA (76): Amanda Ollinger 4-8 3-4 11, Monika Czinano 11-20 1-4 23, Makenzie Meyer 1-6 2-2 5, Alexis Sevillian 4-6 0-0 11, Kathleen Doyle 5-15 3-4 15, McKenna Warnock 2-4 2-2 8, Gabbie Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Zion Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Tomi Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 11-16 76.

Halftime: Iowa 35, Nebraska 32. 3-point goals: Nebraska 8-30 (Veerbeek 0-3, Whitish 4-13, Haiby 1-5, Eliely 0-1, Brown 2-5, Bourne 1-2, Brady 0-1), Iowa 9-19 (Meyer 1-3, Sevillian 3-5, Doyle 2-5, Warnock 2-3, Marshall 0-1, Martin 1-1, Taiwo 0-1). Team fouls: Nebraska 20, Iowa 11. Fouled out: Eliely. Rebounds: Nebraska 38 (Cain 7), Iowa 47 (Ollinger 13). Assists: Nebraska 16 (Whitish 5), Iowa 23 (Doyle 15). Steals: Nebraska 6 (Cain 2), Iowa 2 (Sevillian, Doyle). Turnovers: Nebraska 8, Iowa 13.

Attendance: 6,967.

