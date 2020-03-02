Iowa's Kathleen Doyle named Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY — Three-for-three.

University of Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Year on Monday, the third straight year a Hawkeye has won that award.

Megan Gustafson won the honor the previous two years.

Doyle also earned unanimous first team all-Big Ten honors (coaches and media).

Sophomore Monika Czinano earned first team honors from the media and second team accolades from the coaches. Senior Makenzie Meyer was a second-team pick by the coaches and media and was named Iowa’s Sportsmanship Award honoree.

McKenna Warnock was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team by the coaches.

Doyle, a native of LaGrange Park, Ill., is the sixth Hawkeye in program history to be named Big Ten Player of the Year and now is a three-time all-Big Ten honoree.

In 18 conference games this season, Doyle averaged 19.8 points, a conference best 6.3 assists, and shot 47.2 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all of Iowa’s 18 games, including two 30-point games and seven additional 20-point games. Doyle assisted five or more baskets 13 times.

She had a career game against Indiana, posting 31 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds and led the Hawkeyes to victories over regular-season Big Ten co-champions Northwestern and Maryland.

Doyle ranks fifth nationally in total assists (185) and seventh in assists per game (6.4). She also ranks in the top 50 in field goals made (144), free-throw attempts (182), points (528) and points per game (18.2).

Czinano earned the first all-Big Ten honor of her career. In 17 conference games, she averaged 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, and shot 68.5 percent from the field to lead the conference. She posted 13 double-figure games, including eight 20-point performances.

The Watertown, Minn., native leads the nation in field-goal percentage (69.9) and ranks 21st in field goals made (197) — despite missing a game-and-a-half with an injury.

Meyer also earned the first Big Ten honor of her career. She averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in conference action this season. She netted double figures in 12 conference matchups this season, including four 20-point games.

The Mason City native ranks 29th nationally in 3-pointers made (75) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (41.4).

Warnock is Iowa’s first Big Ten All-Freshman Team honoree since Doyle in 2017. She averaged 9.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and recorded a 53.3 field goal percentage in league contests. Warnock recorded two double-doubles on the season, including 22 points and 10 rebounds against Michigan State on Jan. 26.

The Hawkeyes open the 2020 Big Ten Tournament on Friday.