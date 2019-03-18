Iowa is No. 2-seed in NCAA women's basketball tournament, hosts Mercer in first round

IOWA CITY — If the Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, Coach Lisa Bluder will be facing a former player.

No matter what.

The Hawkeyes (26-6) earned a No. 2 seed when the pairings were released — prematurely — Monday afternoon. They will face 15-seed Mercer (25-7) at 1 p.m. Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Mercer won the Southern Conference tournament championship and carries a 17-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes and the Bears have never met.

The delicious aspect of the Iowa City subregion is the other first-round game. No. 7-seed Missouri (23-10) meets 10-seed Drake (27-6) at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Missouri is coached by Robin (Becker) Pingeton, formerly of Cedar Rapids Jefferson and a former player of Bluder’s at St. Ambrose. Drake is coached by Jennie (Lillis) Baranczyk, another former Bluder player.

Iowa defeated Drake, 91-82, Dec. 21 in Des Moines behind a 44-point outing from Megan Gustafson.

The Hawkeyes are 15-0 at Carver this season.

The brackets were leaked mid-afternoon Monday, will before the Selection Show, which was scheduled for 6 p.m., then moved up to 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The second round is Monday. The survivor from Iowa City advances to the Sweet 16 at Greensboro, N.C. Baylor is the top seed at Greensboro and the No. 1 overall seed.

North Carolina State is the 3 seed at Greensboro, South Carolina is No. 4.

The Sweet 16 is March 29-April 1; the Final Four — at Tampa, Fla. — is April 5-7.

In other news Monday, Lauren Jensen — a junior from Lakeville, Minn. — has committed to the Hawkeyes.

Jensen is averaging 27.4 points per game this season for Lakeville North, and already has scored more than 1,500 career points.

