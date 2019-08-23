Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa women's basketball Big Ten schedule released for 2019-20 season

Hawkeyes tip off league slate Dec. 28 at Nebraska

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (right) celebrates with Makenzie Meyer during the Hawkeyes’ NCAA tournament second-round win over Missouri. Doyle and Meyer will be seniors this winter. The Hawkeyes’ 2019-20 Big Ten schedule has been released. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (right) celebrates with Makenzie Meyer during the Hawkeyes’ NCAA tournament second-round win over Missouri. Doyle and Meyer will be seniors this winter. The Hawkeyes’ 2019-20 Big Ten schedule has been released. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes’ post-holiday women’s basketball schedule will be played exclusively on Sundays and Thursdays.

The Big Ten released its 2019-20 schedule Thursday, and the Hawkeyes open conference play Dec. 28 at Nebraska.

Big Ten home/away matchups are Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State, and travel to Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Iowa is the defending Big Ten tournament champion. The Hawkeyes were 29-7 last season and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Megan Gustafson, the consensus national player of the year, has departed, along with Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis. Top returners include all-Big Ten guard Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and Alexis Sevillian.

According to the Iowa website, the Hawkeyes will open the season with six non-conference games and one exhibition in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, two away games, and three neutral-site games.

They are matched up against five teams that appeared in the 2019 NCAA Tournament: Princeton, Towson, Clemson, Iowa State, and Drake.

As of noon, the site did not disclose all non-conference dates or opponents.

2019-20 Iowa women's basketball Big Ten schedule

Sat., Dec. 28 — at Nebraska

Tue., Dec. 31 — Illinois

Sun., Jan. 5 — at Northwestern

Thu., Jan. 9 — Maryland

Sun., Jan. 12 — Indiana

Thu., Jan. 16 — at Minnesota

Sun., Jan. 19 — at Wisconsin

Thu., Jan. 23 — Ohio State

Sun., Jan. 26 — Michigan State

Thu., Jan. 30 — at Penn State

Sun., Feb. 2 — at Michigan

Thu., Feb. 6 — Nebraska

Sun., Feb. 9 — at Purdue

Thu., Feb. 13 — at Maryland

Sun., Feb. 16 — Wisconsin

Sun., Feb. 23 — Penn State

Thu., Feb. 27 — Minnesota

Sun., March 1 — at Rutgers

March 4-8 — Big Ten tournament

