McKenna Warnock shines again as Iowa women's basketball increases win streak to 9

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and No. 18 Iowa beat Penn State, 77-66, in Big Ten women’s basketball Thursday night to extend its win streak to nine games.

McKenna Warnock, who went into the game averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 16 points. Alexis Sevillian scored 15 and Makenzie Meyer 14 for Iowa. Warnock, a 6-foot-1 freshman, is averaging 20 points on 22-of-32 shooting (69 percent) over the last three games.

“That’s so important for us to have that balanced scoring, because you are so much harder to guard when you have that,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said.

Iowa played without starting center Monika Czinano, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

The Hawkeyes closed the second quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 41-25 lead as Penn State missed 12 of its last 13 first-half shots. Doyle hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, giving Iowa (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) its biggest lead at 69-46.

“It’s always fun when we have a lot of people attacking well,” Sevillian said. “This team does a great job of looking for the next person.”

The Nittany Lions scored the next 12 points to start a 19-4 run that trimmed their deficit to eight points with 32 seconds to play but got no closer.

“We have to stay engaged, even when we have that big lead and even when we’re on the road,” Bluder said. “Hopefully we learned that lesson today.”

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points.

Iowa visits Michigan (13-7, 4-5) at 11 a.m. Sunday (BTN).