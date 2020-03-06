Ohio State blows out Iowa in Big Ten women's basketball tournament quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS — One upset was followed by another.

No. 3-seed Iowa dug itself into an early hole and not much improved from there in an 87-66 loss to No. 6-seed Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday.

The evening session began with Michigan’s 67-59 upset of second-seeded Northwestern. There was one main difference in the two upsets: 19th-ranked Iowa was dominated from the beginning.

“I want to apologize for our poor performance,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I thought we had a couple of good prep days. Ohio State played late (on Thursday night) and we didn’t, but they came out with more energy.”

Ohio State (19-11) couldn’t miss offensively against Iowa’s zone defense, shooting 63 percent from the field in the first half and building a 48-31 lead. The Buckeyes built a 15-point lead after the first quarter and Iowa never got within single digits again.

And the second half didn’t start any better for the Hawkeyes, evident by Bluder being forced to call a timeout 54 seconds into the third quarter.

Two of Iowa’s best players missed baskets to open the second half. Makenzie Meyer couldn’t hit an open 3-pointer and Kathleen Doyle, the conference’s player of the year, missed on a drive to the basket. Ohio State answered by hitting 3-pointers on its first two possessions of the second half to take a 54-31 lead.

The game progressively got more out of hand from that point. The Buckeyes’ lead grew to as many as 34 points, 73-39, with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.

Iowa (23-7) did open the fourth quarter on a modest 9-2 run but at that point it was too little, too late.

Bluder wanted her team to push the tempo on offense, but an inability to get defensive stops hindered that game plan from the onset. Ohio State shot 83 percent during the first six minutes of the game, limiting transition opportunities.

Doyle finished with a team-high 16 points, but shot just 6 of 18 from the field. She was also banged up physically in the game, having to leave twice after hard falls to the floor. She returned both times after receiving treatment.

Monika Czinano struggled, finishing with 11 points but shooting just 4 of 14 from the field.

McKenna Warnock started in place of Amanda Ollinger, who averaged 6.4 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds in the regular season. Warnock, a freshman, made just her third career start and finished with four points but she just shot 1 of 9 from the field in 25 minutes. Ollinger played as a reserve and finished with three points and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

Ohio State had five players score in double figures, led by reserve Kierstan Bell’s 16 points and four 3-pointers.

Now, the Hawkeyes will have to await their NCAA tournament fate. They are a lock to make the tournament, but may now be on the bubble for hosting the first two rounds. The selection show is a week from Monday.