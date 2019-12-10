Iowa women's basketball seniors look to make it 4-0 vs. Iowa State

IOWA CITY — Jolette Law? Franthea Price? Jody Ratigan?

Kathleen Doyle shook her head.

“Haven’t heard of them,” she said.

Makenzie Meyer had the same blank look.

“No, I don’t think so,” she said.

As members of the Iowa women’s basketball senior class of 1990, Law, Price and Ratigan are answers to a trivia question that is relevant today.

They are the last Hawkeyes to beat Iowa State four times in their career.

“Wow, that’s been a while,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said.

Doyle and Meyer, along with Amanda Ollinger, will try to do the same Wednesday, when the Hawkeyes (6-2) face the Cyclones (6-1) at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Tipoff is 7 p.m.

“It would be a really cool thing to cap it off as a senior and make it four in a row,” said Meyer, a Mason City native. “It seems like the Iowa State games are usually close, and they have a really good team again.”

When Law, Price and Ratigan were playing, Iowa was at a peak and ISU was floundering. It got to the point that the teams didn’t play in 1990-91, then after an Iowa win in 1991, the series was discontinued for four years.

Bill Fennelly was hired at ISU in 1995, and one of his first missions was to restore the series. After Iowa prevailed in 1996, the Cyclones won five in a row, and it’s been pretty much dead-even since, with the home teams dominating.

The Hawkeyes broke through at Hilton two years ago, 61-55, their first win at Ames since 1989.

“I remember it was a defensive grind, and I had a pretty good game,” said Meyer, who was 4-for-6 from 3-point range and led all scorers that night with 18 points.

Last year, the Hawkeyes won 73-70 at Iowa City when Tania Davis drilled a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.

That was Iowa’s third straight win over ISU. Wednesday, the Hawkeyes chase a fourth straight triumph.

Both teams are vastly different from last season. All-Americans Megan Gustafson (Iowa) and Bridget Carleton (ISU) have moved on.

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, a sophomore from Iowa City, becomes the focal point. Joens is averaging 21.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

“This year, everything is running through her,” Bluder said. “She’s such a good player. A great 3-point shooter, great rebounder. And she’s shooting eight free throws per game.”

Joens was 1-for-10 from the field against the Hawkeyes last year.

“We’re going to try to make it a tough night for her,” said Doyle, who scored 22 points against the Cyclones last season.

Four Hawkeyes — the Meyer sisters, Ollinger (Cedar Rapids) and Logan Cook (Iowa City) — are in-state products, as are two Cyclones, Joens and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (Indianola).

