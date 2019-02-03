Iowa women's basketball rebounds at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Nobody can accuse the Hawkeyes of not knowing how to correct course.

After losing the rebounding battle and the game at Michigan on Friday, No. 12 Iowa grabbed almost all of the rebounds and beat Penn State 81-61 on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center.

“We talked a lot about boxing and crashing, and how that’s really important,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “We controlled the possessions and we had 16 more opportunities than they did just off the rebounds alone, so that was good.”

Iowa (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) pulled down 49 rebounds Sunday, compared to just 34 for Penn State (10-11, 3-7). That was a big shift from Friday afternoon, when Iowa was out-rebounded 44 to 23.

The Hawkeyes took control of the game in the second quarter. Up 30-24, Iowa went on a 12-0 run that featured six straight layups, including three by Megan Gustafson.

Hannah Stewart, Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle also had baskets during that run.

Gustafson ended up with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Stewart added a career-high 14 rebounds and six points as Iowa held a 54-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Meyer had 18 points and Doyle added 10 points for Iowa.

“We did a variety of things in our offense, we didn’t just look for one thing,” Bluder said. “I was really proud of the way the team responded, especially on the boards.”

Iowa had 25 assists on 34 shots.

Penn State went on an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to cut the Hawkeye lead to eight, but never got any closer.

Teniya Page led the Lions with 17 points. Alisia Smith added 15 points.

Iowa returns home for a Thursday night game against Michigan State, which beat Iowa, 84-70 back on Dec. 30 in East Lansing, Mich.

“We did not play well,” Bluder said. “So hopefully we can kind of come out and redeem that.”