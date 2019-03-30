Iowa Women's Basketball

37 photos: Iowa handles NC State in NCAA women's basketball Sweet 16

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) acknowledges her family and the Hawkeyes fans as she comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter of their Sweet 16 Greensboro regional game against the NC State Wolfpack of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Iowa won 79-61. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

From Sweet to Elite. No. 2-seed Iowa handled No. 3-seed North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

As a result of the 79-61 win, the Hawkeyes advance to the Elite Eight, where they’ll likely meet No. 1 Baylor on Monday night.

Check out Gazette photographer Jim Slosiarek’s photos from the Iowa-N.C. State game above.

