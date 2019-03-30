37 photos: Iowa handles NC State in NCAA women's basketball Sweet 16

From Sweet to Elite. No. 2-seed Iowa handled No. 3-seed North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
As a result of the 79-61 win, the Hawkeyes advance to the Elite Eight, where they’ll likely meet No. 1 Baylor on Monday night.
Check out Gazette photographer Jim Slosiarek’s photos from the Iowa-N.C. State game above.
