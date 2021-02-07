Iowa Women's Basketball

Latest Iowa women's basketball defeat 'is like a hole in the boat'

Indiana sends Hawkeyes to second straight home loss, 85-72

The Iowa Hawkeyes walk off the court after an 85-72 loss to 17th-ranked Indiana on Sunday. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Iowa Hawkeyes walk off the court after an 85-72 loss to 17th-ranked Indiana on Sunday. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — It’s not just the losses that are grinding the Iowa Hawkeyes’ gears.

“We were tied in the fourth quarter,” freshman guard Caitlin Clark said. “That’s more frustrating than the losing part. These games are so winnable.”

But not won.

No. 17 Indiana raced away from a 60-60 deadlock in the final eight-plus minutes and prevailed, 85-72, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“It’s frustrating, how close we are,” Iowa’s Tomi Taiwo said.

Sophomore post Mackenzie Holmes registered 25 points and 13 rebounds, three of her teammates 15 points of more, and Indiana (11-4, 9-2) remained in the thick of the Big Ten title chase.

Meanwhile, Iowa (10-6, 6-6) suffered its fourth loss in the last six games. The Hawkeyes have dropped back-to-back Carver contests for the first time in four years, and have lost three of four at home since winning 42 in a row.

It’s a young team, and the growing pains are being heard, loud and clear.

“It seems like it’s something different every game,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “It’s like a hole in the boat. You fix one, and another arises. We need to get back to fundamental basketball.”

Trailing by 10 points late in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes got even at 58-all on Clark’s basket with 9:31 to go, then Kate Martin’s hoop tied it, 60-60.

Indiana answered with eight in a row, though, and ultimately pulled away, handing the Hawkeyes their widest defeat of the season.

The Hoosiers came into the game allowing 59.3 points per game, and held Iowa 16 points beneath its season average.

“They play team defense,” Clark said. “They work together to play team defense.”

Clark led the Hawkeyes with 30 points, but managed just one assist against six turnovers. Monika Czinano added 16 points. McKenna Warnock provided 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Bluder was asked if her team has hit a wall.

“Maybe,” she said. “I hadn’t thought about that. It’s a long season for freshmen, and it’s longer when you’re losing.

“We were two points down going to the fourth quarter, then we got taken out of it. In some ways, we’re so close. But it’s not showing up in the win column.”

Iowa opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run for a 31-22 lead, then Indiana answered with a 14-2 surge throughout the final 5:39 of the half, and took a 36-33 edge into intermission.

Czinano’s second foul — a charge — came in the midst of that run, with Iowa up 31-27 at the 4:07 mark.

Indiana shot 20 free throws, Iowa six. The Hawkeyes didn’t make their first trip to the line until Czinano got there with 2:29 left in the third quarter.

“We’re not getting there at all right now,” Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes are at Nebraska on Wednesday; tipoff is 7 p.m.

 

INDIANA 85, IOWA 72

At Iowa City

INDIANA (85): Aleksa Gulbe 1-3 0-0 2, Mackenzie Holmes 12-17 1-3 25, Nicole Cardano-Hillary 5-12 4-6 17, Ali Patberg 8-14 6-8 23, Grace Berger 6-13 3-3 15, Kiandra Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Keyanna Warthen 1-2 0-0 3, Grace Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Moore-McNeil 0-3 0-0 0, Danielle Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 14-20 85.

IOWA (72): McKenna Warnock 4-9 0-0 10, Monika Czinano 7-15 2-2 16, Kate Martin 2-9 0-0 5, Caitlin Clark 12-27 2-3 30, Gabbie Marshall 3-5 0-0 8, Tomi Taiwo 1-4 1-1 3, Megan Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 5-6 72.

Halftime: Indiana 36, Iowa 33. 3-point goals: Indiana 5-16 (Gulbe 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-6, Patberg 1-4, Warthen 1-2, Moore-McNeil 0-3), Iowa 9-24 (Warnock 2-4, Martin 1-5, Clark 4-12, Marshall 2-2, Taiwo 0-1). Team fouls: Indiana 18, Iowa 18. Fouled out: Browne. Rebounds: Indiana 42 (Holmes 13), Iowa 35 (Warnock 15). Assists: Indiana 16 (Patberg 7), Iowa 12 (Warnock, Martin 4). Steals: Indiana 6 (Berger 2), Iowa 4 (Warnock, Marshall 2). Turnovers: Indiana 13, Iowa 13.

Attendance: 265.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

