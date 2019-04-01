Iowa Women's Basketball

No. 1 Baylor ends Iowa's NCAA women's basketball tournament run

Bears advance to Final Four, 85-53

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) passes a loose ball away from Baylor Lady Bears guard Chloe Jackson (24) during the second quarter of their Elite Eight Greensboro regional championship game of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) passes a loose ball away from Baylor Lady Bears guard Chloe Jackson (24) during the second quarter of their Elite Eight Greensboro regional championship game of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES

08:38PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Iowa women's basketball players can keep their heads raised high

07:59PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

No. 1 Baylor ends Iowa's NCAA women's basketball tournament run

03:30PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Iowa vs. Baylor: NCAA Tournament final score, stats, highlights

05:32PM | Sun, March 31, 2019

Iowa's Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle: Distinct personalities and a common goal

04:38PM | Sun, March 31, 2019

Iowa women's basketball is '40 minutes away from every kid's dream'

03:30PM | Sat, March 30, 2019

Alexis Sevillian's 3-pointer key to Iowa slowing NC State's run in Sweet 16
View More 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT Articles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Too big. Too good.

Top-ranked Baylor held No. 8 Iowa to 32-percent shooting and overwhelmed the Hawkeyes, 85-53, in an NCAA women’s basketball regional final Monday night at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Lady Bears (35-1) advance to the Final Four and will face No. 7 Oregon (33-4) in a national semifinal Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

With the game tied 11-11, Baylor broke it open with a 14-2 run that straddled the end of the first quarter, and led 41-27 at halftime behind Lauren Cox’s 14 points.

The second half was more of the same.

Iowa retired at 29-7. The 29 wins matches a school record.

Baylor enjoyed a 47-26 rebounding advantage. Cox finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and DiDi Richards added 16 points and 10 boards

Iowa’s Megan Gustafson registered 23 points and nine rebounds, becoming the fourth NCAA Division-I player to score 1,000 points in a season (she finished with 1,001).

She concluded her brilliant career with 2,804 points and 1,459 rebounds, which rank 24th and 14th all-time in NCAA Division-I history.

Tania Davis reached the 1,000-point mark for her career with a free throw in the second quarter. She is the 36th Hawkeye to get to 1,000.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MORE 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES ...

Iowa women's basketball players can keep their heads raised high

Iowa vs. Baylor: NCAA Tournament final score, stats, highlights

Iowa's Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle: Distinct personalities and a common goal

Iowa women's basketball is '40 minutes away from every kid's dream'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Details of Chris Bagley's death revealed during court hearing

Underfunding, other program challenges led to UnitedHealthcare's exit, executive says

Iowa House GOP approves $33 million increase for Iowa education

Lower penalty for minor pot infraction, Iowa senators say

Loebsack: Iowa Medicaid is 'disaster'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.