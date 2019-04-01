No. 1 Baylor ends Iowa's NCAA women's basketball tournament run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Too big. Too good.

Top-ranked Baylor held No. 8 Iowa to 32-percent shooting and overwhelmed the Hawkeyes, 85-53, in an NCAA women’s basketball regional final Monday night at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Lady Bears (35-1) advance to the Final Four and will face No. 7 Oregon (33-4) in a national semifinal Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

With the game tied 11-11, Baylor broke it open with a 14-2 run that straddled the end of the first quarter, and led 41-27 at halftime behind Lauren Cox’s 14 points.

The second half was more of the same.

Iowa retired at 29-7. The 29 wins matches a school record.

Baylor enjoyed a 47-26 rebounding advantage. Cox finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and DiDi Richards added 16 points and 10 boards

Iowa’s Megan Gustafson registered 23 points and nine rebounds, becoming the fourth NCAA Division-I player to score 1,000 points in a season (she finished with 1,001).

She concluded her brilliant career with 2,804 points and 1,459 rebounds, which rank 24th and 14th all-time in NCAA Division-I history.

Tania Davis reached the 1,000-point mark for her career with a free throw in the second quarter. She is the 36th Hawkeye to get to 1,000.

