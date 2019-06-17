Iowa announces women's basketball staff reassignments

IOWA CITY — Jenni Fitzgerald has been by Lisa Bluder’s side for the better part of the past three decades.

She isn’t going away. But her role is changing.

Fitzgerald, who — along with Jan Jensen — came to the University of Iowa women’s basketball program with Bluder in 2000, will serve as a “special assistant to the head coach,” the university said in a release Monday.

“After being in Division I basketball for the past 33 years — four as a player and 29 as a coach — I have decided it is time to take a step back from coaching and assume a different role within our basketball program,” Fitzgerald said in the release.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to coach so many wonderful players over the past 29 years, and I don’t know if I can truly put into words how much coaching at the University of Iowa has meant to me. I’m excited to take on this new role within our basketball program and help keep Iowa women’s basketball moving forward.”

In other moves, Abby Stamp has been promoted from director of player development to interim assistant coach, and Kathryn Reynolds — formerly the director of basketball operations — will assume Stamp’s former role.

A search for a new director of operations is ongoing.

A 1990 graduate of Drake University, Fitzgerald has been an assistant to Bluder — first at Drake, then at Iowa — virtually ever since. She joined Jensen as an associate head coach in 2017.

“I am excited to add a new position to our staff and find a different role for Jenni to assist our program,” Bluder said. “With the change, we have found a way for Jenni to take a step back but keep her expertise within our program.

“I am excited to have Abby begin her journey as an assistant coach. She is a loyal Hawkeye and has a very talented basketball mind.”

As Abby Emmert, Stamp played for the Hawkeyes from 2005 through 2008. Reynolds played from 2011 through 2015 and was a co-captain on a Sweet 16 team as a senior.

The Hawkeyes were 29-7 last season, won the Big Ten tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

