Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa topples No. 12 Indiana in double-overtime, moves into a first-place tie in the Big Ten

Kathleen Doyle finishes 1 rebound shy of a triple-double in Hawkeyes' 91-85 win

Iowa's Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrates a basket as she's fouled during the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes outlasted No. 12 Indiana, 91-85, Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and earned a piece of the Big Ten lead. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Iowa's Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrates a basket as she's fouled during the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes outlasted No. 12 Indiana, 91-85, Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and earned a piece of the Big Ten lead. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Yes, it’s still early. But the Iowa Hawkeyes like the ring of their current address.

First place in the Big Ten. And, probably, top 25 in the nation.

“Sounds good to me,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said after the Hawkeyes outlasted 12th-ranked Indiana in double-overtime, 91-85, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game before a crowd of 7,397 Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa (13-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit. It trailed by 10 points in the third quarter, by six points with 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

Kathleen Doyle got the Hawkeyes to overtime with a driving basket — she was fouled and missed the free throw — with 4.9 seconds left in regulation, then Makenzie Meyer’s 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining in the second overtime put them ahead to stay.

“Kathleen gave me a great pass,” Meyer said. “It left my hand, and I knew it was going in.

“I love that right corner.”

Iowa won its 30th consecutive game at Carver — the nation’s second-longest active home win streak — and joins Indiana (14-3, 4-1) at the top of the Big Ten standings, along with Rutgers and Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes figure to be listed among the top 25 for the first time this season when the Associated Press poll comes out Monday.

“I think we deserve to be,” Bluder said. “I’m probably biased. Do you love your own kid more? Yeah.”

The recent resume certainly appears poll-worthy. The Hawkeyes have vanquished Northwestern, No. 17 Maryland and No. 12 Indiana in succession.

Doyle finished one rebound short of a triple double: 31 points, nine boards and 10 assists. She credited her teammates for picking her up after missing the potential game-winning free throw at the end of regulation.

“I was disappointed to leave that one out there,” she said. “My teammates pulled me out of it.”

Indiana’s Ali Patberg missed an off-balance shot at the end of regulation, then the teams played through a 3-3 stalemate through the first overtime.

Iowa’s Monika Czinano (23 points) fouled out with 3:20 left in the first extra session.

The Hawkeyes scored the first three points of OT-2, then after Jaelynn Penn tied it at 80, Meyer answered and Iowa led the rest of the way.

At 85-84, Doyle converted a drive, then after Iowa got a stop, Doyle hit two free throws and Meyer tacked on two more.

Carver was merely half-full, but it was fully noisy.

“This was probably one of my top-three favorite games here, maybe top-two,” said Meyer, who added 17 points.

She listed the second-round NCAA game last year against Missouri as her top choice.

“It was so loud, you couldn’t hear Coach call plays.”

Doyle concurred.

“When we were at the top of the defense, (Alexis Sevillian) could hardly hear me,” she said. “It gets me so excited.”

McKenna Warnock scored 11 points, and Amanda Ollinger contributed six points and 10 rebounds.

Penn paced the Hoosiers with 24 points. Aleksa Gulbe added 18, Grace Berger 16.

The Hawkeyes are at Minnesota (11-5, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

IOWA 91, INDIANA 85 (2 OT)

At Iowa City

INDIANA (85): Aleksa Gulbe 6-11 4-5 18, Brenna Wise 2-8 3-6 7, Jaelynn Penn 10-16 1-3 24, Ali Patberh 3-12 0-0 6, Grace Berger 7-16 2-2 16, Mackenzie Holmes 4-7 1-2 9, Chanel Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Jorie Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Keyanna Warthen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-75 11-18 85.

IOWA (91): Amanda Ollinger 3-6 0-1 6, Monika Czinano 8-16 7-8 23, Makenzie Meyer 6-10 3-3 17, Alexis Sevillian 0-4 1-2 1, Kathleen Doyle 13-22 5-8 31, Gabbie Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, McKenna Warnock 4-5 1-2 11, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 17-24 91.

Halftime: Indiana 37, Iowa 32. End of regulation: 74-74. End of first OT: 77-77. 3-point goals: Indiana 6-28 (Gulbe 2-3, Wise 0-4, Penn 3-8, Patberg 0-6, Berger 0-4, Wilson 1-3), Iowa 4-11 (Meyer 2-3, Sevillian 0-2, Doyle 0-3, Marshall 0-1, Warnock 2-2). Team fouls: Indiana 22, Iowa 14. Fouled out: Czinano. Rebounds: Indiana 41 (Gulbe, Wise 9), Iowa 39 (Ollinger 10). Assists: Indiana 15 (Patberg 7), Iowa 21 (Doyle 10). Steals: Indiana 8 (Penn, Holmes 2), Iowa 9 (Doyle, Warnock 3). Turnovers: Indiana 13, Iowa 17.

Attendance: 7,397.

