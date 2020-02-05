Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa women's basketball could use a fully healthy Monika Czinano against Nebraska

She missed 1 game and was limited in another due to a sprained ankle

Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) tries to dribble past a defender against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 26. C
Iowa’s Monika Czinano (25) tries to dribble past a defender against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 26. Czinano sprained her ankle later in the game. (David Harmantas/Freelance)

IOWA CITY — A barefoot Monika Czinano walked into the Carver-Hawkeye Arena press room Wednesday, so it was only natural to check out her ankles.

No more bruises. No more puffiness.

“I’m so fortunate,” she said. “If I hadn’t played for three days, it felt more like three years.”

Czinano, who missed a full game (Penn State) and a partial game (Michigan) after spraining her right ankle Jan. 27, is edging toward recovery.

“Every day, it’s better,” the sophomore post said. “It was really bruised (after suffering the sprain in the Michigan State game). But the training staff has done everything possible to help bring me back.”

As she spoke, Czinano was holding a pair of ankle braces, which she said she has worn regularly since suffering an ankle sprain in eighth grade.

“I can’t imagine how bad it would have been without (the brace),” she said.

No. 20 Iowa (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) certainly could use an effective Czinano when it hosts Nebraska (15-7, 5-6) Thursday.

Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“If she’s almost at full capacity, we’ll start her,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa’s nine-game winning streak ended Sunday at Michigan. The Hawkeyes are in a three-way tie for the Big Ten lead with Northwestern and Maryland with seven games to play.

There’s a standings board in the Hawkeyes’ locker room. But Bluder said it’s too early to start the late-season habit of scoreboard watching.

“I’m not doing that yet,” she said. “But I’m not saying some of the players aren’t.”

Maybe the Hawkeyes were due for a clunker. They had been living somewhat of a charmed life recently, rallying from double-digit deficits on several occasions.

“After a loss, we have to regroup,” senior guard Kathleen Doyle said. “We have to be ready to go. We didn’t go a good job of that (at Michigan).

Nebraska kicked off the Big Ten season with a 78-69 victory over the Hawkeyes in Lincoln.

“They were really solid defensively, and we weren’t,” Doyle said. “But that was a long time ago. This is perfect time for us to bounce back, and also get some revenge.”

The Hawkeyes have won 32 consecutive home games. The last loss? Jan. 28, 2018 — against Nebraska.

“We need to understand, there’s no magic in these walls,” Bluder said.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

The Iowa women's basketball home win streak, from 1 to 32 (so far)

Iowa City High claims 1-vs.-2 girls' basketball showdown against Dowling in final seconds

Iowa women's basketball seeks a happier script this time at Michigan

McKenna Warnock shines again as Iowa women's basketball increases win streak to 9

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders lead as more Iowa caucus results released

Split Senate acquits President Trump of impeachment

Jerry Burns' deviant computer activity will be kept out of Michelle Martinko murder trial, judge rules

Cedar Rapids police investigating reports of shots fired near Kirkwood Community College

University of Iowa hospitals eyes new 'complex,' emergency room, in North Liberty

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.